Family Alleges Inaction on Property Dispute Despite Petition to AGF, EFCC

The family of the late John Randle expresses frustration over the lack of progress in their petition to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the EFCC regarding the alleged fraudulent sale of a property at 31, Marina, Lagos. They accuse R.E.A. Property Investment Limited of selling the leased property to Providus Bank without their consent and allege forgery of land documents.

The family of the late John Randle is expressing deep frustration over the lack of progress in a property dispute case they brought before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) and subsequently escalated to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Nine months have passed since the family submitted a formal petition to Lateef Fagbemi, the AGF, detailing allegations of forgery and fraudulent disposal of a valuable property located at 31, Marina, Lagos. The core of the dispute centers around a property originally leased to R.E. A. Property Investment Limited in 1961, with a stipulated annual rent. The Randle family alleges that R.E.

A. Property Investment Limited, led by Kenny Ezenwani Odogwu, illegally sold the property to Providus Bank in 2024 without obtaining the family’s consent, a clear violation of their rights as the legitimate owners. The family initially approached the EFCC’s Lagos zonal command on March 5, 2025, requesting a thorough investigation and the prosecution of Odogwu for alleged falsification of records, fraud, and criminal conspiracy. They further claim that R.E.

A. Property Investment Limited owes a substantial amount of accumulated rent – £12,000 – spanning up to 2024, the year they discovered the alleged unauthorized sale. The family’s petition details how Odogwu allegedly submitted a sworn statement to the Lagos State Land Registry on February 9, 2024, falsely claiming the original land certificate had been lost, as a precursor to securing a new certificate facilitating the sale to Providus Bank.

This act, they argue, is a deliberate attempt to deceive the land registry and fraudulently transfer ownership. Dissatisfied with the perceived inaction and slow pace of investigation by the EFCC, the Randle family decided to escalate the matter, petitioning the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to intervene and take over the case. Their hope was that the AGF’s office, with its broader authority and oversight capabilities, could expedite the investigation and ensure justice is served.

Bobadoko Abubakar, the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), acknowledged receipt of the petition on September 1, 2025, on behalf of the AGF, assuring the family that it would receive “appropriate attention. ” However, sources within TheCable reveal that the case file has been quietly marked “KIV” – a bureaucratic designation indicating a lack of prioritized attention and effectively stalling any further action. This development has fueled the family’s concerns that their case is being deliberately sidelined.

The appointment of Rotimi Oyedepo as the new DPP in January brought a renewed sense of hope, as he publicly pledged to strengthen public prosecution through professionalism, strict adherence to the rule of law, and a commitment to fairness, diligence, and integrity. Oyedepo stated that all prosecutorial decisions under his leadership would be guided solely by law, evidence, and the public interest.

However, despite Oyedepo’s stated commitment and his presumed familiarity with the case, the Randle family has observed no discernible change in the status of their petition. This perceived lack of action has raised questions about the effectiveness of the new DPP’s promises and the potential for external influences hindering the pursuit of justice. Attempts to obtain updates on the petition from Kamarudeen Ogundele, the spokesperson for the AGF, have been unsuccessful, as he has not responded to inquiries.

Similarly, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, has remained unresponsive to questions regarding the allegations against R.E. A. Property Investment Limited and the status of the family’s petition. The family is now left in a state of uncertainty, fearing that their property rights are being eroded while those allegedly responsible for the fraudulent activity remain unpunished.

The lack of transparency and communication from both the AGF’s office and the EFCC only exacerbates their frustration and raises concerns about the integrity of the legal process





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EFCC Attorney-General Property Dispute Forgery Fraud Land Registry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EFCC Secures Conviction in ‘Yahoo School’ Case, Sending Strong Message Against CybercrimeThe Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC has successfully prosecuted Goodluck Ejimiyare for his involvement in a ‘Yahoo school’ that trained young boys in internet fraud. The conviction underscores the growing efforts to combat cybercrime and protect citizens from online scams.

Read more »

Ted Cruz Alleges Nigerian Government Complicity in Attacks on ChristiansUS Senator Ted Cruz has accused some Nigerian government officials of being involved in attacks targeting Christians in Nigeria, citing high numbers of deaths and destruction of religious sites. He introduced legislation to hold officials accountable, while a former Nigerian minister countered that Muslims have also suffered greatly from insurgent violence.

Read more »

EFCC Strengthens Anti-Corruption Efforts with New Katsina Zonal DirectorateThe EFCC has established a new Zonal Directorate in Katsina to combat financial crimes in Katsina and Zamfara States, signaling a renewed commitment to fighting corruption and decentralizing operations. The directorate is actively investigating high-profile individuals and emphasizes the importance of public and media collaboration.

Read more »

Court Rejects EFCC Evidence in Hadi Sirika’s Fraud TrialThe High Court of the FCT has ruled against the admissibility of statements made by two co-defendants in the N2.8 billion fraud trial of former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, citing non-compliance with the ACJA 2015 regarding video recording of statements. The court upheld the defence’s objections that the statements were not made voluntarily.

Read more »

EFCC and Bello’s Lawyers Clash Over Witness Statement in Money Laundering TrialA heated legal argument unfolded in court as the EFCC attempted to use a prior statement from a witness in the money laundering case against former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello. The defense strongly objected, leading to a ruling being adjourned to April 24, 2026.

Read more »

EFCC arraigns two over alleged N8.9m investment fraud in AwkaThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned two men, Samuel Inalegwu Okpala and Ezelibe Emmanuel Nzube, before the Federal High Court sitting in Awka over an alleged N8.9 million fraud.

Read more »