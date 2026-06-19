Falz Releases New Single 'Ole' Criticising Insecurity and Economic Hardship Under Tinubu

Nigerian rapper Falz releases a new song 'Ole' accusing political leaders of failing to address insecurity and economic hardship under President Tinubu.

Nigeria n rapper Falz has released a new single titled Ole , a Yoruba word meaning thief, in which he delivers a sharp critique of insecurity, economic hardship, and governance under President Bola Tinubu .

The 2-minute 15-second rap song, released on Friday, highlights concerns about insecurity, inflation, and governance in Nigeria. The 35-year-old lawyer-turned-singer has built a reputation for addressing social and political issues through his music. Known for songs such as This Is Nigeria, which addressed corruption, insecurity, and social inequality, Falz has consistently used his music to comment on national issues. The song Ole sees Falz accuse political leaders of failing to address the country's challenges.

The track was released amid growing public concern over the rising cost of living and persistent security challenges across parts of the country. In the song, the rapper references kidnappings, killings, and attacks that have continued to affect communities across Nigeria. He raps: Many still ain't really free, Many losing all the will, Many soldiers in the field, Many brothers dem dey kill. Many people wey dem kidnap.

And dem turn them to deceased. The release comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with security challenges, including attacks by armed groups, kidnappings for ransom, and communal violence in several states. Recent attacks in communities and abduction of school children in Oyo, Borno and Kwara states have further heightened concerns about public safety. Beyond insecurity, Falz focuses on economic hardship, particularly rising inflation and the increasing cost of living.

He also criticises what he describes as the exploitation of ethnic divisions and poverty by politicians. In one verse, he says: Don't think that you can whip up tribal sentiments for life. Keep keeping people poor and hope that you can weaponise. Hope that you can bank on all the hungry votes that you can buy.

He references the constitutional responsibility of government to protect lives and property, rapping: Security welfare na the primary job you take. For under your nose dem kill a whole brigadier general. Who dem catch for the crime? Arrest count still on zero.

Falz's latest release continues his tradition of using music as a platform for social commentary, and Ole has already sparked discussions among fans and critics alike about the state of the nation





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