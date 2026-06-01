False Rumors of Bandit Attack Trigger Panic in Lagos Schools, Authorities Deny Incident

A wave of panic swept through parts of Lagos State on Monday as parents rushed to schools to collect children following rumors of a bandit attack in Eleko and Imota. School authorities, local officials, and police have all denied the claims, calling them misinformation that caused unnecessary alarm.

Parents across parts of Lagos State, particularly in communities around Eleko and Imota , swiftly collected their children from schools on Monday after widespread rumors spread about a suspected bandit attack.

The panic began following messages that alleged the presence of armed criminals in the area, prompting school authorities to advise parents to pick up their wards. One parent from Davdan Nursery and Primary School in Eleko confirmed that she was contacted by the school and told to retrieve her children immediately due to the security threat.

According to the anonymous parent, the directive affected several schools in the Eleko and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, leading to children being sent home early and causing significant disruption. However, both school officials and government authorities quickly moved to counter the claims, labeling them as false and attributing the scare to misinformation.

The rumors were further fueled by statements made during a live call-in program on a local radio station, where listeners alleged that two schoolgirls had been killed by bandits at a primary school in Imota Local Council Development Area. The headmaster of LG Nursery and Primary School in Agbowa, Odumeru Adekunle, clarified that the alarm stemmed from a minor accident, not any security breach.

In a strong statement, the council emphasized that the viral information was entirely unfounded and urged residents to rely only on credible sources and official security updates. The radio station itself admitted to broadcasting the unverified claims during its live segment without proper confirmation from authorities. The Lagos State Police Command also dismissed the alleged attack as false.

SP Abimbola Adebisi, the police spokesperson, confirmed that there was no incident and warned that viral videos would be investigated before any official statements are released. The episode highlights the speed at which misinformation can spread in communities and the resulting public anxiety. It also underscores the need for responsible reporting and verification before sharing sensitive information, especially concerning school safety and security threats.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise citizens to remain calm yet vigilant, relying solely on information from trusted channels to avoid unnecessary panic





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Lagos Bandit Attack Rumor School Panic Eleko Imota Misinformation

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