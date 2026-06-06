False Alarm: Panic in Bayelsa Over Unverified Student Abduction Reports

Unconfirmed reports of student abductions at a secondary school in Polaku, Bayelsa, caused panic among students, parents, and teachers. Police confirmed the news was baseless and traced it to a Facebook post, urging calm and caution against spreading misinformation.

Residents in Bayelsa State were thrown into panic on Friday morning following reports of alleged abductions at a secondary school in the nearby Polaku community.

The development triggered fear and confusion among students, parents, and teachers, with pupils seen hurriedly leaving classrooms and school premises amid concerns over their safety. Eyewitnesses reported that the alarm spread rapidly across neighboring communities after unconfirmed reports emerged that some students had allegedly been abducted in Polaku. The rumors caused anxiety among school authorities and residents, leading many parents to rush to schools to pick up their children.

In Obunagha, several students were observed running home while others gathered in groups outside school compounds as school administrators sought to verify the reports and maintain calm. A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the situation as creating tension throughout the community as families became worried about the security of their children. The information spread very fast this morning. Parents became frightened and many rushed to schools.

Students were also scared and started leaving their classrooms. Community leaders have appealed for calm, urging residents to avoid spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic while security agencies conduct investigations. Bayelsa Police Command, represented by Deputy Superintendent Musa Mohammed, stated that the news was false and baseless, originating from a Facebook page of a user identified as Promise Etete J.P. He condemned the spread of such misinformation and assured that security agencies are investigating the source





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Bayelsa Panic False Alarm Student Abduction Reports Police Misinformation

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