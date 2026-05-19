False Alarm on Bandit Attack in Ogbomoso and adjoining Communities

The Oyo State Police Command ated to dispel a false alarm and misleading information circulating in Ogbomoso and adjoining communities. This includes Ajaawa Town. They clarified that there was no evidence of bandit attack or any security breach.

The Oyo State Police Command clarified a false alarm and misleading information on the presence of suspected bandits in Ogbomoso and adjoining communities. On Monday, May 19, 2026, panic spread due to rumors of armed bandits attacking the area.

However, the police's deployment of surveillance and patrol teams and a follow-up investigation revealed that the individuals were a NSCDC officer and two civilians who had visited a resident for her birthday and were questioned about their presence. Albeit an altercation arose between teachers and visitors, unverified claims spread to other schools and communities, leading to panic and tension





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oyo State Police Command Bandit Attack Ogbomoso Misleading Information Security Breach NSCDC Visited Resident For Birthday Altercation With Teachers And Visitors Panic And Tension Claims Spread To Other Schools And Communities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teachers' Protests in Ogbomoso Over Abduction, Death of One Teacher and Recent Incidents of KidnappingTeachers in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, protested peacefully at the TESCOM office over the recent kidnappings of students and teachers, leading to the death of one teacher. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the death and pledged to rescue the remaining abductees.

Read more »

Tinubu condemns 'barbaric' killing of abducted Ogbomoso teacherPresident Bola Tinubu has condemned the reported “barbaric” killing of one of the abducted teachers from the Esiele community in Oyo state.

Read more »

Deadly Bandit Attack in Katsina State Leaves at Least 10 People DeadA deadly bandit attack in Katsina State, Nigeria, has left at least 10 people dead and displaced families from their homes. The attack, which occurred on Sunday, targeted a grain market in Guga village, Bakori Local Government Area, and resulted in the burning of houses and theft of livestock.

Read more »

Newspaper Headlines: Outrage trails beheading of abducted Ogbomoso teacherReports on the outrage trailing the killing of one of the abducted teachers from Oriire LGA of Oyo state, and the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial district primary election, permeate the front pages of Nigerian newspapers

Read more »