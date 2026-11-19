Afenifere spokesman Faloye condemns Tinubu economic policies. He links subsidy removal to rising poverty and calls for social democracy to restore economic stability.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu faces sharp criticism regarding Nigeria's economic direction from a prominent political voice. Faloye, the national spokesman for the Afenifere youth movement, has publicly accused the President of destabilizing governance. This accusation centers on the administration's recent decisions to remove fuel subsidies and devalue the naira currency.

Faloye serves as the President of the ASHE Foundation. He argues that these specific economic measures have severely worsened poverty levels across the nation. The former minister contends that these policies have directly reduced the purchasing power of Nigerian workers. Consequently, this has weakened production, employment rates, and overall household income.

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Impact Of Subsidy Removal And Currency Policy

Faloye stated that the government should utilize subsidies in transportation, education, and healthcare sectors. He believes these interventions are necessary to improve living standards and create sustainable jobs. He specifically quoted President Tinubu's inauguration declaration that subsidy is dead. Faloye argued this statement inadvertently declared governance itself to be dead.

The ASHE Foundation leader emphasized that the government has a responsibility to make life better for citizens. He insists that policies must promote wealth creation and sustained economic growth. Faloye noted that previous subsidies supported production and employment. Their removal has negatively affected both businesses and household incomes throughout the country.

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He also criticized the naira devaluation for reducing workers' real wages. This devaluation has increased the cost of living through rampant inflation. According to Faloye, cash transfers and other palliatives cannot replace the wider economic benefits of fuel subsidies. These temporary measures fail to address the structural support that subsidies provided.

Critique Of Neoliberal Economic Frameworks

Faloye described the Tinubu administration's economic policies as neoliberal. He argued that these policies favor market forces over necessary government intervention. This approach, in his view, neglects citizen welfare in favor of market mechanisms. He cited the economic policies of former United States President Franklin Roosevelt as an alternative model.

He also referenced former British Prime Minister Clement Attlee as an example of effective governance. Faloye pointed out that government intervention and social welfare programmes can promote economic growth. He noted that Western economies recorded significant wealth creation during periods of stronger social welfare policies. These historical examples contradict the current neoliberal approach adopted by Nigeria.

Faloye blamed successive Nigerian governments for adopting harmful economic strategies. He believes these policies have increased inequality and weakened public services over time. He specifically mentioned the removal of education subsidies as a damaging decision. This loss has weakened student and labour unions that previously challenged such policies.

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Call For Social Democracy And Political Change

The Afenifere spokesman stated that Nigeria needs people-oriented policies. He stressed that social welfare, employment, and wealth creation must be prioritized. Faloye warned that worsening poverty could trigger public unrest. He believes the political system continues to ignore citizens' urgent demands.

Faloye called for a shift towards social democracy in Nigeria. He insisted that the government must use country resources to improve living conditions. This focus should replace the current emphasis on revenue generation alone. He argues that sustainable development requires a return to welfare-centric governance.

The statement highlights deep concerns about the direction of the current administration. Faloye's critique reflects broader anxieties among youth and political groups. The call for social democracy suggests a desire for more equitable economic policies. Citizens are watching to see if these warnings influence future policy decisions.