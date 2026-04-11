Faleke Endorses Hamzat for Lagos Governorship in 2027

James Faleke, a prominent APC member, has publicly declared his support for Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, to succeed the current administration in the 2027 governorship election. This endorsement, announced ahead of the party primaries, is expected to shape the political dynamics within the ruling party in Lagos State.

James Faleke , a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) and a sitting member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, has publicly endorsed Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat , the current Deputy Governor of Lagos State, as his preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The announcement, shared via Faleke's X account on Friday, marks a significant development as political maneuvering intensifies within the ruling party in anticipation of upcoming party primaries. This endorsement signals a crucial shift in the political landscape of Lagos State, as the ruling party gears up for the selection of its candidate for the highly anticipated 2027 governorship election. Faleke's endorsement carries substantial weight due to his influence within the APC and his direct representation of a key constituency in the state. His call for party loyalists and stakeholders across Ikeja Federal Constituency and the entire Lagos State to support Hamzat is a clear indication of his conviction regarding Hamzat's suitability to lead the state. This declaration is likely to resonate with other members of the party and further fuel the existing discussions about the succession plan for the current administration, adding a new dimension to the political discourse in the state. The timing of the announcement, just before the expected primaries, positions Faleke as a strong advocate for Hamzat within the party structure and a key player in shaping the direction of the party’s strategy for the upcoming election cycle.\The lawmaker's statement also underscores the importance of unity within the APC, especially as the party prepares to navigate the complexities of candidate selection and the overall preparation for the 2027 electoral cycle. Faleke's call for unity suggests a proactive approach to prevent internal divisions and ensure a cohesive front during the upcoming political engagements. The mention of “Party primaries next month” implies an urgency and focus on the immediate need for concerted effort to unify the party. Faleke emphasized the importance of securing a united front to effectively pursue the party's objectives in the forthcoming elections. The endorsement from Faleke, an influential voice, indicates confidence in the leadership capabilities and political experience of Hamzat. Hamzat's long-standing involvement in the governance of Lagos State and his active role in working with successive administrations solidify his position as a crucial figure in the state's political arena. His extensive experience and close working relationship with the current administration are perceived as assets that position him well to understand the existing challenges and to implement effective solutions. Faleke's assertion that Hamzat is the most appropriate successor reflects the strong belief in his ability to continue the positive developmental trajectory of the state.\Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat's current position as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State and his extensive experience in governance makes him a prominent contender for the governorship. He is widely recognized for his substantial contribution to the political and administrative structure of the state. Hamzat's long tenure working with multiple administrations demonstrates his extensive grasp of the complex governance issues faced by Lagos State. The anticipation of the 2027 governorship race and Faleke’s explicit support for Hamzat has brought increased scrutiny and discussion of potential candidates and their qualifications. The declaration from Faleke, a known political player, increases the visibility and credibility of Hamzat’s candidacy. The ongoing preparations for the primaries and the subsequent general elections have begun to engage various levels of the political ecosystem. Faleke’s endorsement provides a rallying point for Hamzat’s supporters and serves to further galvanize support in anticipation of the election cycle. This declaration, coming from such a powerful figure in the party, marks a significant turning point in the preparation for the forthcoming elections and elevates Hamzat’s profile within the APC. The call to support Hamzat is a signal of confidence in his ability to lead Lagos State, and his ability to continue the ongoing progress within the state





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Lagos Politics APC Hamzat Faleke 2027 Election Endorsement

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