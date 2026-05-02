Falconets Soar to 2-0 Victory Over Malawi in World Cup Qualifying

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, defeated Malawi 2-0 in the first leg of their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match, boosting their chances of reaching the tournament for the 22nd consecutive time. A halftime tactical shift proved pivotal in breaking down a resilient Malawian defense.

Nigeria ’s under-20 women’s national football team, the Falconets , secured a significant 2-0 victory against Malawi ’s Young Scorchers in the first leg of their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round match, played in Ikenne-Remo on Saturday.

This win substantially boosts Nigeria’s prospects of continuing their impressive streak of participation in the tournament, having featured in every edition since its inception as the U19 Women’s World Championship in Canada 2002. The match, while ultimately resulting in a comfortable scoreline, presented initial challenges for Coach Moses Adukwu’s team, requiring a strategic adjustment at halftime.

The first half saw the Falconets dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities, but the Malawian goalkeeper, Emily Nkhwazi, delivered a stellar performance, frustrating the Nigerian attack. The Falconets established control from the opening whistle, utilizing the full width of the pitch and forcing Malawi into a defensive posture. Despite their intricate build-up play and relentless attacking intent, the Nigerian side struggled to convert their chances into goals.

Malawi’s defense proved resilient, effectively absorbing the pressure and preventing Nigeria from taking the lead before the break. The halftime interval proved crucial, as Coach Adukwu’s tactical adjustments and motivational talk clearly had a positive impact on the team’s performance. The second half witnessed a noticeable increase in tempo and a more direct approach to attacking. This renewed intensity paid off almost immediately, with the opening goal arriving in the 47th minute.

A well-delivered cross into the penalty area caused confusion in the Malawian defense, leading to an own goal by Maureen Kenneth. This breakthrough ignited the Falconets, providing the momentum they needed to assert their dominance. Ten minutes later, in the 57th minute, Nigeria extended their lead with a beautifully executed goal. Faridat Abdulwahab delivered a precise assist, finding Kindness Ifeanyi, who calmly slotted the ball into the net, doubling the advantage.

Despite Malawi’s attempts to mount a late comeback, the Falconets’ defense remained solid and organized, effectively containing any threats. The 2-0 scoreline gives Nigeria a significant advantage heading into the second leg. The team’s performance was also rewarded financially, with Hon. Kunle Soname, President of Remo Stars FC and Beyond Limits Football Academy, awarding the team 1 Million Naira for their victory, having previously pledged 500,000 Naira per goal scored.

The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Saturday, May 9th, with a 3pm local time (2pm Nigeria time) kickoff. The Falconets will aim to protect their lead and secure their place in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, continuing Nigeria’s long-standing tradition of participation in the prestigious tournament





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