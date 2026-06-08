Fake Videos and the Media Fuel: How Misinformation Amplifies Nigeria's Insecurity Crisis

An examination of the surge in fake and recycled videos in Nigeria that deliberately stoke fear and inflate perceptions of insecurity, often driven by political motives, commercial gain, or a desire for sensationalism, and how this phenomenon intertwines with terrorist propaganda strategies.

The proliferation of fake and recycled videos in Nigeria is a scandal that deliberately amplifies the country's insecurity crisis. Many of these terrifying videos appear to be manufactured by actors with political or commercial motives and are then widely shared by well-meaning but misinformed individuals.

This reckless practice has surged following recent high-profile kidnappings, such as the abduction of pupils in Oyo State and the mass kidnapping of schoolchildren in Borno State. Immediately after these incidents, a flood of fabricated, outdated, and manipulated footage depicting non-existent violence, arrests, or abduction attempts emerged daily, allegedly from locations like Ikorodu, Ajah, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun, remote border areas, and even inside notorious hideouts such as Oyo National Park, Sambisa Forest, and Niger State border communities.

It is widely recognized that publicity is a primary fuel for terrorism, and propaganda keeps its engine running. Modern terrorism is often described as media terrorism because the two are deeply intertwined; terrorists exploit media dynamics to spread fear and project power, especially in the age of social media. A former official of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Alex P. Schmid, noted, "Modern terrorism is media terrorism.

The media are attracted by extreme terrorist acts not only because it is their duty to report on any major event, but also because the dramatic and spectacular aspect of terrorism fascinates the public. Today's terrorists exploit this and act in a way which will attract maximum attention around the world.

" In Nigeria's context, however, these groups are not staging dramatic performances; they are openly flaunting weapons and ransom payments on social media, showcasing small amounts that nonetheless fund their operations, while certain state governments engage in ransom deals that inadvertently finance further attacks. Historically, Nigerian authorities have shown alarming complacency.

During earlier phases of the Boko Haram insurgency, there was even a reporter whom insurgents trusted enough to share exclusive stories; they once threatened to withhold such "exclusives" because they felt their activities were not receiving sufficient publicity. This indicates a long-standing, dangerous nexus between terrorist groups and media attention. Recent events suggest that both state and federal governments remain oblivious to the complexity of the insecurity crisis, which stems from misplaced priorities and delayed decisive action.

Many circulating video clips are created by individuals seeking to generate fear, drive traffic, or earn money, rather than to aid national recovery. For instance, a video shared by a social media personality named "D English Alhaji" showed a helicopter allegedly supplying arms to terrorists in Borno State, followed by claims that terrorists overran a military base shortly after, resulting in the deaths of a senior commander and soldiers.

Such unverified content contributes to panic and misinformation, muddying the already dire situation on the ground





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Fake Videos Nigeria Insecurity Terrorism Propaganda Social Media Manipulation Boko Haram Kidnapping Videos Misinformation

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