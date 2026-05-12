Faizu Alfindiki Challenges the Political Dominance of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano State

Former Kano Municipal Council Chairman Faizu Alfindiki argues that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso lacks the power to dictate presidential election results, citing historical data and the 2023 election outcomes.

Faizu Alfindiki , the former chairman of the Kano Municipal Council, has emerged as a vocal critic of the notion that former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso holds an absolute monopoly over the electoral outcomes in Kano State.

Speaking during a strategic gathering with social media influencers affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, Alfindiki sought to dismantle the prevailing narrative that Kwankwaso possesses the singular ability to determine who wins the presidential seat in Nigerias most populous northern state. He urged party members and supporters to remain calm and focused, suggesting that the perceived political weight of the former governor is more of a media construct than a statistical reality.

According to Alfindiki, the political landscape of Kano is far more complex than simply following the directives of one individual, and the APC should not be intimidated by the rhetoric surrounding the influence of the NNPP leader. To substantiate his claims, Alfindiki leaned heavily on historical data from previous election cycles, arguing that voters in Kano often prioritize individual personality and national appeal over local party machines.

He pointed specifically to the 2003 elections as a primary example of this trend. During that period, Muhammadu Buhari garnered approximately 1.6 million votes in the state, despite the fact that Kwankwaso was the sitting governor and had the states administrative machinery at his disposal. Alfindiki noted that Kwankwaso was unable to deliver the state to Olusegun Obasanjo, proving that the electorates loyalty to Buhari transcended the governors local authority.

This pattern, Alfindiki argued, remained consistent throughout the subsequent years, illustrating a persistent gap between institutional power and actual voter behavior. Even in 2011, the dominance of Buhari in Kano remained evident, further highlighting the limitations of any single political figures ability to manipulate the presidential vote. The analysis continued with a look at more recent contests, specifically the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections.

Alfindiki highlighted that in 2019, Buhari secured over 1.4 million votes in Kano, while several candidates endorsed or backed by Kwankwaso failed to win key legislative seats. This discrepancy suggests that while Kwankwaso may have a loyal following, that following does not necessarily translate into a landslide victory for his preferred presidential candidates.

Furthermore, Alfindiki pointed to the 2023 general elections as the ultimate proof of his argument. He observed that when Kwankwaso ran as a presidential candidate himself, he failed to secure one million votes in his own home state. This result, in Alfindikis view, serves as a definitive debunking of the claim that the former governor controls the presidential voting patterns in Kano.

He accused the former governor of exaggerating his past contributions, particularly the claim that he was the primary reason for Buharis success in 2015. Addressing the current political rumors, Alfindiki spoke about the potential alliance between Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. He insisted that such a partnership should not be viewed as a threat to the APCs dominance in the North.

He argued that the fear being stoked by political analysts and opponents is unfounded because the APC possesses a robust and intact structure across the region. By framing the alliance as a media-driven narrative, Alfindiki encouraged the APC influencers to counter these claims with facts and figures. He emphasized that the partys strength lies in its broad appeal and its ability to mobilize voters based on policy and national identity rather than the whims of a few political heavyweights.

He asserted that the All Progressives Congress is well-positioned to maintain its stronghold as the 2027 elections approach. In his closing remarks, the APC chieftain reiterated that while he acknowledges the relevance of Kwankwaso in the broader context of Kanos political history, it is a mistake to equate relevance with total control. The distinction between being a significant player and being a kingmaker for the presidency is, according to Alfindiki, vast.

He expressed total confidence in the partys ability to navigate the complexities of the upcoming electoral cycles without fear of external alliances. By focusing on grassroots mobilization and leveraging the personal popularity of their candidates, Alfindiki believes the APC will continue to prevail.

He concluded by urging the party to ignore the noise and stay committed to the structural integrity that has historically served them well in the North, ensuring that the road to 2027 is paved with strategic planning rather than anxiety over the perceived power of rivals





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Kano State Politics Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso APC Nigeria Elections 2027 Faizu Alfindiki

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