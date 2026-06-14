Fact Check: Viral Video of Imo State Attack is Old Footage from January 2025, Not Recent Incident

A fact-checking report reveals that a widely shared video claiming to show a recent deadly attack in Imo State, Nigeria, actually depicts an incident from January 2025. The misinformation, which spread rapidly on Facebook and WhatsApp, has been debunked by Premium Times through location analysis, source verification, and reverse image search. The false narrative suggested a fresh massacre with over ten casualties, but the video documents a past cultist attack in Amanaogu Community, Orsu LGA. The incident highlights ongoing challenges with viral misinformation concerning security matters in the region.

This news report addresses the circulation of misinformation regarding a violent incident in Imo State , Nigeria . Social media users shared a video clip claiming it depicted a fresh attack in Imo State on Thursday, June 11, 2026, resulting in over ten fatalities.

The viral post by user Vivian Irondi, which included the clip, received significant engagement with hundreds of comments, likes, and shares. Premium Times investigated the video, analyzing its content and tracking its origins. The footage shows four bodies inside a shop with security operatives present. The location was identified as Amanaogu Community in Ihitenansa, Orsu Local Government Area.

The investigation found that the video actually documents an attack that occurred in January 2025, not a recent event. A local journalist confirmed that no new attack took place and that the video had been recirculated to create a false impression of a fresh incident. The original attack was attributed to cultists, not separatists. A reverse image search confirmed the clip's first upload date as January 2025.

The report concludes that the claim of a recent attack is false and misleading, highlighting the persistent problem of misinformation on social media platforms, particularly concerning security incidents in Nigeria's volatile regions. The article underscores the importance of verifying viral content before accepting its claims, as such false alarms can cause unnecessary panic and strain public trust in official information channels





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Misinformation Viral Video Imo State Nigeria Fact-Check Social Media Security Incident Premium Times Attack Video January 2025 Orsu LGA Fake News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delta State Democracy Day Protest Over Insecurity and Economic HardshipResidents of Delta State protested on Democracy Day against rising insecurity and economic hardship, calling for urgent government intervention.

Read more »

France holds state funeral for ex-first lady Jacques ChiracFrance prepares for the state funeral of former first lady Bernadette Chirac. Discover details of the ceremony, attendees, and her legacy.

Read more »

Ekiti State Inaugurates Public Health Emergency Operations CommitteeThe Ekiti State Government has established a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre Steering Committee to enhance health security and improve preparedness for disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies. The committee, chaired by Health Commissioner Dr. Oyebanji Filani, aims to provide strategic direction, policy guidance, and oversight for the effective functioning of the centre. This initiative underscores the state's commitment to strengthening surveillance systems, workforce development, laboratory capacity, risk communication, and emergency coordination, citing lessons from COVID-19, cholera, Lassa fever, measles, and Ebola outbreaks.

Read more »

Former Imo Governor Threatens N5 Billion Lawsuit Over Defamatory TV Claims by Nigeria Actor LawyerChief Achike Udenwa of former Imo State, after allegations made by Kenneth Okonkwo on live TV, demands retraction, apology and N5bn damages. Okonkwo faces a 7‑day ultimatum or will be sued in Imo High Court. The dispute raises questions on defamation and public image protection.

Read more »