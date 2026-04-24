Fabregas Dismisses Chelsea Managerial Links, Prioritizes Como Future

Cesc Fabregas has stated he is fully focused on his role as Como manager and is not currently considering a move to Chelsea, despite being linked with the vacant position. He emphasizes his commitment to the Italian club and his upcoming match against Genoa.

Cesc Fabregas , currently managing Italian club Como , has publicly downplayed speculation linking him to the vacant managerial position at Chelsea . The Premier League club is actively seeking a permanent replacement for Liam Rosenior , who was recently relieved of his duties.

Chelsea has appointed Calum McFarlane as an interim manager to oversee the team's performance until the conclusion of the current season, providing stability while the search for a long-term solution continues. Fabregas, a celebrated former Chelsea midfielder with a distinguished playing career at Stamford Bridge, naturally emerged as a potential candidate given his success in his current role at Como and his deep connection to the club.

This connection, coupled with Como's recent positive trajectory under his leadership, fueled considerable media and fan interest in a possible return to his former playing ground, but now as the man in charge. The initial spark for the renewed speculation came from comments made by Como's president, Mirwan Suwarso, who indicated the club would not impede Fabregas's ambitions should he desire to pursue the Chelsea opportunity.

Suwarso's statement suggested a willingness to allow Fabregas to explore a return to the Premier League, acknowledging the prestige and significance of the Chelsea position. However, Fabregas himself has swiftly moved to address the rumors, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to Como and dismissing the notion of actively considering a move at this time. Speaking ahead of Como's upcoming Serie A fixture against Genoa, Fabregas stated that focusing on the Chelsea job would be illogical given his current responsibilities.

He further clarified that he hadn't even been aware of his president's comments, suggesting a disconnect between the public perception and the internal discussions within the club. This direct response aims to quell the growing narrative and reaffirm his dedication to the project he is building in Italy. Fabregas's statement is a clear indication of his prioritization of the present and his belief in the long-term potential of Como.

He explicitly expressed his intention to continue his tenure as head coach, highlighting his focus on the immediate challenges of Serie A competition, specifically the upcoming match against Genoa. This commitment signals a desire to build upon the progress made at Como and establish a sustained period of success.

While acknowledging the allure of a return to Chelsea, Fabregas appears determined to remain focused on the task at hand, demonstrating a professional approach and a strong sense of loyalty to his current club. The situation underscores the complexities of managerial speculation, where external factors and media narratives can quickly overshadow the individual's own ambitions and priorities.

Ultimately, Fabregas's words provide a definitive, albeit temporary, answer to the swirling rumors, leaving Chelsea to continue their search for a new permanent manager elsewhere. The club will likely be assessing a range of candidates, considering both experienced figures and emerging talents, as they strive to find the ideal leader to guide them forward





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Cesc Fabregas Chelsea Como Premier League Serie A Managerial Appointment Liam Rosenior Mirwan Suwarso

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