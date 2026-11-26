Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler suggests Nigerian winger Femi Azeez may debut against Universitatea Craiova in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has indicated that Nigerian winger Femi Azeez is positioned for his competitive debut for the Premier League club. The potential debut is scheduled for the upcoming UEFA Conference League match against Universitatea Craiova on Thursday.

Azeez Progress And Debut Chances

Femi Azeez has been awaiting his first competitive appearance since completing a transfer from Millwall to Brighton on the final day of the transfer window. The 25-year-old winger has shown encouraging signs in recent training sessions, which has improved his prospects of breaking into the starting lineup. Hurzeler confirmed that Azeez has made significant progress over the past week, placing him firmly in contention for selection against the Romanian side.

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Manager Views On Player Readiness

The Brighton head coach emphasized that adapting to the high intensity and specific tactical style of the club requires substantial game minutes. Hurzeler stated that the coaching staff intends to provide these competitive opportunities when the right moment arises. He noted that while Azeez has demonstrated a strong desire to establish himself in the first team, the player must continue to prove his readiness during every training session regardless of his status in the squad.

Training Standards And Commitment

Hurzeler challenged his entire squad to approach training with the same concentration and commitment required during competitive matches. The manager highlighted that the limited time available for preparation necessitates efficient use of every training session. He stressed that this standard applies equally to both starters and non-starters, as players must use the brief window to make their case for selection effectively.

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Next Steps For The Winger

While Hurzeler acknowledged Azeez's improved efforts and desire to play, he stopped short of confirming a specific spot in the matchday squad. The manager indicated that the decision will depend on whether Azeez continues to perform at the required level in upcoming preparations. The club will evaluate his performance and fitness in the final days leading up to the Thursday fixture before making a final selection.

Conference League Context

The upcoming tie against Universitatea Craiova presents a critical opportunity for new signings to integrate into the team dynamically. For Femi Azeez, this match represents the first potential step in his Brighton career after his deadline-day arrival. The coaching staff is keen to assess his integration into the system under the pressure of European competition.