The Federation Account Allocation Committee distributes N2.441tn to the Federal Government, 36 states, and 774 local councils in November, marking a slight rise despite lower revenue.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee distributed a total of N2.441tn to the Federal Government, 36 state governments, and 774 local government councils during November 2026. This allocation represents a marginal increase of N13bn, or 0.54 per cent, compared to the N2.428tn shared in the previous month.

Revenue Collections Decline Slightly

Gross statutory revenue for the Federation Account experienced a slight dip in October, falling by N97.323bn, or 3.1 per cent, to N2.999tn from the N3.096tn recorded in September. Total gross revenue also contracted by N102bn, or 2.6 per cent, dropping from N3.913tn in September to N3.811tn in October.

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Value Added Tax collections continued their downward trend for the second consecutive month. VAT revenues fell by N4.426bn, or 0.54 per cent, from N816.872bn in September to N812.446bn in October. This decline followed a reduction of N17.972bn in September, which itself occurred after an increase of N40.875bn in August.

Allocation Breakdown By Government Tier

The Federal Government secured the largest portion of the distribution, receiving N856.065bn. This amount is N23.823bn higher than the N832.242bn allocated to the federal tier in October, representing a 2.9 per cent increase.

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The 36 state governments collectively received N809.909bn for the month. This figure reflects an increase of N10.037bn, or 1.25 per cent, over the N799.872bn distributed to states in the previous period.

The remaining balance was allocated to the 774 local government councils. The distribution structure ensures that revenue generated in October is formally shared with all tiers of government in the subsequent month, as approved at the FAAC meeting held in Abuja.

Factors Behind Increased Distributable Revenue

Despite the decline in gross revenue collections, the total amount available for distribution increased by N13bn. This positive outcome was driven by a reduction in deductions, transfers, refunds, and savings during the month.

Cost of collection deductions decreased by N2.961bn, falling from N131.758bn in September to N128.797bn in October. Additionally, transfers, refunds, and savings declined significantly by N111bn, or 8.2 per cent, dropping from N1.352tn in September to N1.241tn in October.

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The combined reduction of approximately N114bn in these non-statutory deductions successfully offset the N102bn shortfall in gross revenue. Consequently, distributable statutory revenue increased by N16bn, or approximately 0.96 per cent, to N1.688tn, while distributable VAT saw a minor decline of N4.099bn to N752.488bn.

Historical Context And Recent Trends

The November allocation marks the second consecutive monthly rise in disbursements following a sharp decline in September. In September, allocations fell by 22.2 per cent from the record N3.007tn shared in August.

Although the current N2.441tn figure represents an increase from September's N2.338tn, it remains substantially lower than recent peaks. The allocation is N566bn, or 18.8 per cent, below the record N3.007tn from August and N109bn lower than the N2.550tn distributed in July.

These figures indicate that while allocations are gradually recovering from the September drop, fiscal performance remains sensitive to fluctuations in gross revenue collections and the efficiency of deduction management by the Federal Government and relevant agencies.