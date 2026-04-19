Ezinihitte Mbaise Vice Chairman Suspended Over Armed Robbery Allegations and Misconduct

The Vice Chairman of Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Council in Imo State, Prince Mathew Igbokwe, has been suspended indefinitely by the Council's Legislative Assembly. The suspension follows serious allegations of armed robbery, administrative misconduct, and dereliction of duty, including unauthorized travel and consistent absence from official responsibilities. The Legislative Assembly stated that Igbokwe's alleged actions have brought shame upon the state and local government, and their swift action aims to restore the council's image.

In a significant development within the local governance of Imo State , Prince Mathew Igbokwe , the Vice Chairman of the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Council, has been suspended indefinitely by the Council's Legislative Assembly. This drastic measure stems from a series of grave accusations, most notably his alleged involvement in armed robbery, alongside other instances of administrative misconduct. The decision, formally communicated through a press statement signed by the collective members of the Legislative Assembly under the leadership of Benson Mgbechi, was reached during a crucial plenary session.

Prior to the suspension, the Vice Chairman had been issued a seven-day ultimatum to present himself before the Assembly to address the allegations leveled against him. The motion that initiated the suspension process was put forth by the Chief Whip, Ajaa Echezolachi, and was subsequently seconded by the Deputy Leader, Steven Echeta. The motion was then unanimously adopted by the members who were present at the plenary session, signifying a strong consensus within the legislative body regarding the seriousness of the accusations.

The press statement further elaborated on the nature of the misconduct that led to Igbokwe's suspension. These allegations encompass persistent absence from his official duties, a critical dereliction of the responsibilities expected of a public servant in his position. Moreover, it was revealed that he had been traveling outside the state without securing the requisite permission from the Council, a clear breach of established official protocols. Such actions, the statement emphasized, are fundamentally incompatible with the expected conduct of a high-ranking public official.

However, the most damaging and publicly scrutinized accusation against Prince Igbokwe is his alleged complicity in armed robbery and other unspecified criminal activities. This grave claim is reportedly supported by substantial evidence, including his arrest and subsequent detention by the Lagos State Police Command. The Assembly cited this detention as a pivotal piece of evidence that lent significant weight to the allegations and influenced their decision-making process. The release pointedly stated that Igbokwe's alleged odious activities have cast a dark shadow of shame and ridicule over the Government of Imo State, the Executive Chairman of Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government, and indeed, the entire populace of the council area. The Legislative body underscored that such conduct is utterly unbecoming of an individual holding the esteemed and influential office of Vice Chairman.

The leadership of the Legislative Council articulated that their prompt and decisive action is firmly grounded in the legal framework provided by law No. 6, 2022 of the Nigerian Constitution of Administration, as amended. This legal backing, they asserted, empowered them to take immediate steps to address the situation. The Assembly emphasized that this expedited move was not merely punitive but was a crucial necessity aimed at salvaging the reputation and image of the Council, which they felt had been severely tarnished and dragged through the mud. The overarching objective, as stated in the press release, is to demonstrate to the global community that the people of Ezinihitte Mbaise are not associated with such reprehensible character and attitudes.

This proactive stance by the Legislative Assembly signals a commitment to upholding standards of integrity and accountability within local government administration, especially in the face of serious criminal allegations against a key official. The suspension signifies a period of intense scrutiny and potential further investigation into the allegations, with the hope of restoring public trust and confidence in the governance of the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Council.





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Ezinihitte Mbaise Imo State Prince Mathew Igbokwe Suspension Armed Robbery Allegations

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