Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Chief Executive of NUPRC, urged women in oil and gas to remain resilient and called for at least 25% female representation in leadership roles. She shared her own experience of spending eight years without promotion before rising to the top.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has called for greater opportunities for women in the petroleum sector. She urged women to prioritise competence, resilience and continuous learning as critical tools for breaking barriers.

She made the call on Wednesday while speaking on the topic Breaking Barriers at the 2026 Women in NNPC Limited event held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, under the theme Powered by Her. Eyesan urged women not to be discouraged by delayed promotions, stressing that professional growth requires patience, perseverance and commitment to excellence. Drawing from her career experience, she disclosed that she spent eight years in the same position without promotion but remained focused on developing her professional capacity.

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She stressed that consistency and commitment to excellence were essential to long-term career growth. She also challenged the notion that women's advancement should be treated as an exclusively female responsibility, calling for greater involvement of men in conversations and efforts to promote gender inclusion. She said some of the most significant breakthroughs in her career came through men who recognised her competence and gave her opportunities to occupy leadership positions.

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Her experience, she said, demonstrated the importance of creating an environment where professional competence, rather than gender, determined access to opportunities. Quoting her, the statement said: I spent eight years in the same position without promotion but remained committed to my career. I was appointed the first female Head of Strategy, not by a woman, but by a man who believed in my competence.

I was also appointed as the first female EVP Upstream, NNPCL, by a man who believed in my competence, and today I stand as the first female CCE of NUPRC by Mr President, who is a man who believes that I will deliver. Acknowledging the gradual increase in opportunities for women in the industry, the NUPRC boss called for more deliberate efforts to achieve meaningful representation.

Nuprc Boss Demands 25 Per Cent Leadership Share

She advocated at least 25 per cent participation of women in leadership and decision-making positions. Is it happening at the scale we want? Not quite, we need more. At least one in four.

Not just because we want to make up the numbers but because we think we bring value to the table, she said. Eyesan commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari, for the WIN initiative. She described it as a valuable platform for positioning young women for greater opportunities and leadership roles in the oil and gas industry.

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She noted that the Nigerian oil and gas industry was recording significant progress through collaboration between the regulator, NNPC Limited and other industry operators. The call was contained in a press statement issued by the NUPRC Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu. The event, held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, brought together women in the oil and gas sector under the theme Powered by Her.