Tinubu says naira would be moved in wheelbarrows without reforms, cites N1,300 to dollar

President Bola Tinubu says his foreign exchange reforms saved the naira from becoming valueless and that Nigerians would need wheelbarrows to carry cash for tomatoes without them. He spoke at an APC rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, ahead of the 2027 election.

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria's currency would have lost virtually all its value without the foreign exchange reforms his administration introduced, and that Nigerians would have needed wheelbarrows of naira notes to buy tomatoes in the market.

Tinubu spoke on Friday at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. At the rally, he asked residents to support his re-election bid in the January 16, 2027 presidential election. The president dismissed criticism over the naira's depreciation against the US dollar. He described the naira, currently trading at about N1,300 to a dollar, as still valuable, arguing that the situation could have been worse without his decision to unify the country's multiple exchange rates.

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Tinubu Defends Foreign Exchange Reforms

Tinubu announced the unification of Nigeria's multiple foreign exchange rates in June 2023, shortly after assuming office. The policy was part of his administration's efforts to reform the foreign exchange market and narrow the gap between the official and parallel market rates. The naira subsequently depreciated sharply, moving from about N750 to the dollar to around N1,900 before recovering to approximately N1,300, according to Tinubu.

At the rally, the president said the reforms were necessary to prevent the country from sliding into bankruptcy, despite the hardship they had caused Nigerians. He said his administration inherited a difficult economy when he took office. Tinubu said 27 out of the 36 governors in the country were unable to pay salary obligations when he took over, not to talk of pension and gratuity. He said he can now say the country is out of the dark tunnel.

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I stand before you, able to say we are out of the dark tunnel, he said. I can beat my chest to say we are out of the greatest despair, the dark journey of uncertainty, and the calamitous possible bankruptcy. The president said the naira could have become valueless if his administration had not taken difficult decisions on the day he took over. He said Nigerians would be using wheelbarrows to move their naira because it would have become worthless.

If we did not take a decision the day I took over, we will use wheelbarrows to move our naira because it would have become valueless, he said. Nothing. He continued: We are talking of 1,300 now to a dollar because it still has pocketable value. If we had left it, it would have been a wheelbarrow when you go to the market to buy tomatoes.

That is the truth. Tinubu acknowledged that the reforms had imposed difficulties on Nigerians, saying he understood the pressure households were facing. He said the period had been hard for him too. It is difficult.

It was hard. It was hard for me too, he said. I could say, well, by history, I am a comfortable man. I do not know the pain of the market, but I share your pain.

President Shares Pain of Nigerians

I share the difficulty. The president also cited his administration's education policy as part of its efforts to ease the burden on families. He said he had decided to remove the responsibility of tuition fees from parents. Tinubu urged voters to support his second-term ambition, describing the 2027 election as consequential for the country's future.

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He asked the people of Akwa Ibom to back his re-election bid and the APC. The rally was the APC presidential campaign event in Akwa Ibom state, where the president made the case for another term. He said the decisions taken so far were needed to keep the economy from collapse. According to the president, the alternative to the reforms would have been a currency with no value and a country facing possible bankruptcy.

He said his government chose the difficult path to protect the economy. Tinubu's remarks come amid continued public debate over the cost of living and the effect of the foreign exchange policy on prices. The naira's depreciation has raised the cost of imports and contributed to inflation. The president said the naira still has value at about N1,300 to the dollar, compared with what he said could have been a worthless currency.

Case for Second Term in 2027

He said the reforms prevented the worst outcome. He also repeated his position that the country was emerging from a dark period of uncertainty. He said his administration is working to stabilize the economy and support families. Tinubu said he shares the pain of Nigerians over the reforms.

He said the hardship was real and that he does not pretend otherwise, but he argued the decisions were necessary. The president asked Nigerians to support his re-election in 2027. He said the next election will shape the country's direction and that he wants to continue the work his administration has started. The APC rally in Uyo drew party supporters and officials.

Tinubu used the event to defend his record on the economy, the naira, and education, and to make his case for a second term.