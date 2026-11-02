Private university VCs urge FG to extend NELFUND to their students

Vice-Chancellors of Bowen University and Kola Daisi University have called on the Federal Government to extend the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to students in private universities, arguing that they are also Nigerians and not all from wealthy backgrounds.

The Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Professor Jonathan Babalola, and his Kola Daisi University counterpart, Professor Olajumoke Morenikeji, have reiterated calls for the Federal Government to extend the Nigerian Education Loan Fund ( NELFUND) to students in private universities.

They made the call on Monday at separate press conferences held to announce their institutions' upcoming convocation ceremonies. Both Vice-Chancellors rejected the assumption that students in private universities come from wealthy backgrounds. Babalola expressed frustration that efforts by registrars of private universities to persuade the Federal Government had not yielded results. He described the exclusion of private university students from NELFUND as unfair.

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Babalola Calls For NELFUND Extension To Private Universities

Babalola said, NELFUND should be made available to the private institutions. Some of these students are not coming from wealthy backgrounds. Attending private institutions does not mean their parents are rich. I want to appeal to the Federal Government to shift ground.

He added, Government will say because they are in a private university, they don't need help. That is why I said it is unfair. If you all contribute, you must all share. If the money is only from government, fine.

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This is an opportunity to tell government, let us do what is right. Babalola also called for lecturers in private universities to benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund. He argued that their research findings also benefit society and should be funded directly. Babalola said, If you are giving a research grant to Bowen University, let the research grant be to the lecturer directly.

So that you say, it's Nigeria that is benefiting from the output of the research and not the university itself. I am sure there are ways of circumventing what the Federal Government has as its fear. But I think we must not lose the fact that we are all Nigerians. He noted that Bowen University has some of the world's top scientists, yet their talents are being wasted because the Nigerian government does not give them opportunities.

Morenikeji Argues Private University Students Are Nigerians

He said some universities receiving research grants do not have such experts. Morenikeji also said students in private institutions are Nigerians and should not be excluded from government-supported educational financing because of the ownership status of their universities. She said, NELFUND should be made available to the private institutions. The children in private institutions are also Nigerians.

She argued that private universities fill the gap left by public universities, which cannot accommodate the large number of applicants seeking admission. She said some parents are forced to enrol their children in private universities because public universities cannot admit everyone. Morenikeji said, How many students can Federal institutions take? The limited admission spaces in public universities meant that some qualified candidates had to seek opportunities in private institutions.

Some families made such choices because their children could not secure admission into public universities. She urged the Federal Government to look beyond the ownership of institutions and consider the circumstances of students when formulating policies to improve access to higher education. She said extending NELFUND to eligible private university students would give more Nigerians the chance to pursue their academic ambitions.

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Kola Daisi University Announces Record Graduate Numbers

The appeal came as Kola Daisi University prepares to graduate 224 students from 16 academic disciplines at its sixth convocation, the largest graduating class since it was established. The ceremonies will run from October 26 to November 5, 2026. Morenikeji said the university has recorded steady growth in its graduating population, increasing from 52 students in 2021 to 92 in 2022, 123 in 2023, 159 in 2024 and 203 in 2025.

Of the 224 graduating students, 24 obtained First-Class degrees, 91 earned Second-Class Upper Division, 18 secured Second-Class Lower Division, and 29 graduated with Third-Class degrees. The Vice-Chancellor also disclosed that the university has secured full accreditation for 22 academic programmes. Its Law programme received accreditation from the Council of Legal Education in 2024, enabling its first set of graduates to proceed to the Nigerian Law School.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria conducted an accreditation exercise for the university's Nursing Science programme on August 31, 2026, and the institution is awaiting the outcome. Preparations are also underway for accreditation of its Medical Laboratory Science programme. Morenikeji said the university has established a Centre for Open Science Research in Robotics, Computing and Artificial Intelligence through international funding to strengthen research, innovation and technological development.

The anniversary celebrations will feature a lecture by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on November 3. Professor Ishaq Oloyede, immediate past Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, will also deliver a lecture. The programme will climax on November 5 with the formal award of degrees and prizes to graduating students.

Meanwhile, Bowen University's 21st convocation ceremonies will run from November 2 to 7, 2026. Both institutions used their pre-convocation press conferences to amplify the call for NELFUND expansion and TETFund access for private university lecturers.