Explosion at DICON Ordnance Factory in Kaduna Claims One Life

An explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) ordnance factory disposal pit in Kaduna resulted in one fatality and injuries to other personnel. The incident occurred during the controlled destruction of expired explosive materials. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion and review safety protocols.

A tragic incident occurred at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria ( DICON ) in Kaduna , resulting in one fatality and injuries to several personnel. The explosion took place at approximately 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the corporation's ordnance factory disposal pit. This pit was designated for the controlled destruction of expired explosive materials.

According to Maria Sambo, DICON's Public Relations Officer, the accident happened during the final stages of disposing of these materials, which included a substantial amount of Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants and other expired items. DICON had initiated the controlled disposal process in July 2025 and had already successfully destroyed the Ammonia Nitrates and a majority of the other hazardous materials. The remaining materials were being handled by specialists when the unfortunate explosion occurred. The company confirmed that all the injured staff are currently receiving medical care at the 44 Nigerian Army Referral Hospital in Kaduna, while the body of the deceased has been transferred to the mortuary. DICON expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased staff member and wishes a swift and full recovery to all those who sustained injuries during the incident. The situation has prompted immediate investigations by the relevant authorities, with a focus on determining the precise cause of the explosion and assessing the safety protocols in place at the facility. The local community is advised that the remaining materials have been secured. \The disposal of the expired explosive materials was a complex operation due to the nature and age of the materials involved. The storage bunkers housed a range of raw materials that were no longer suitable for production. These included a large quantity of highly volatile substances which required careful handling and disposal methods. DICON had been following established protocols for the controlled destruction of these expired items. Despite these precautions, the explosion highlights the inherent risks associated with handling unstable materials. The incident underscores the importance of adhering to stringent safety measures and the need for continuous training of personnel involved in such operations. This event necessitates a thorough review of the safety protocols, disposal procedures and equipment used to determine if there were any shortcomings that contributed to the explosion. This investigation will be critical in preventing similar incidents in the future. The Nigerian Army has been assisting with the safety operation, ensuring the surrounding area remains secure and helping to evacuate any civilians that may have been close to the blast zone. \Following the explosion, DICON has assured the neighboring community that they are a responsible and professional organization with high-level operational safety standards. The corporation is taking measures to ensure the safety of the area and provide any necessary support to affected individuals and the community. The authorities have also initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and to assess the safety measures in place. The investigation will examine the handling of the expired materials, the disposal process, and the overall safety protocols at the facility. This investigation is crucial to prevent similar incidents from happening again in the future and to reassure the public regarding the safety of DICON operations. The focus will be on understanding what went wrong, evaluating the effectiveness of existing safety measures, and implementing any necessary improvements to prevent a recurrence. The incident has caused significant concern within the local community and has raised questions about the handling and disposal of dangerous materials. The full extent of the damage caused by the explosion is still being assessed, and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. DICON aims to provide as much transparency as possible during the investigation phase





