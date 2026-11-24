The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 forfeit win, restoring Senegal's 1-0 final victory. CAS ruled the referee's decision to restart the match was final and the forfeiture rules did not apply.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as the rightful winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, overturning a Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling that had stripped the title and awarded it to Morocco.

The decision, announced on 24 November 2026, hinged on the long-standing principle that a referee's decision is final in football. Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in Rabat on 18 January 2026. The match was interrupted for roughly 15 minutes in second-half stoppage time when Senegalese players left the pitch to protest a penalty awarded to Morocco. The referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala of Congo, eventually restarted play at 90+19.

Also read CAS restores Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after appeal

Morocco's penalty by Brahim Diaz was saved, and Senegal won in extra time with chaos on the field and violent clashes in the stands. On 17 March 2026, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field, invoking Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations. It recorded the result as a 3-0 win for Morocco. Senegal appealed to CAS on 25 March; a three-member panel heard the case in Lausanne on 8 October.

Forfeiture Rules And Final Referee Decisions

The case turned on the tension between two sets of rules. Morocco's federation (FRMF) argued that Senegal's temporary walk-off automatically triggered a forfeit under the tournament regulations. Article 82 states that a team which refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated. Article 84 prescribes the 3-0 forfeit scoreline.

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Senegal argued that the referee's decision to resume the match at 90+19 was a purely on-field judgment that cannot be second-guessed by a disciplinary panel. Under the Field of Play doctrine, a referee's decisions on matters of fact connected to play, including whether to stop, suspend, or restart a match, are final and not subject to retrospective legal review. CAS sided with Senegal, but its reasoning was precise and narrow.

The panel did not say Senegal's walk-off was acceptable; it said the forfeiture provisions were simply inapplicable to what actually happened. The key finding was that Articles 82 and 84 are triggered only when a team's conduct leads the referee to permanently abandon the match. As CAS put it: the provisions are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently.

In Rabat, the referee did not permanently abandon the match, he restarted it. Because the match was played to a conclusion, the forfeiture machinery never engaged. The panel further held that the referee's decision to restart was within his sole authority. CAS stated: The referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority.

Referee Authority And Match Resumption

By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met, both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume. In resuming the match, the referee did not err in law. CAS rejected Morocco's claim that the referee had committed a legal error or acted arbitrarily, noting that he made the call in an atmosphere of extreme tension but that this did not taint the decision.

CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb summarised the outcome bluntly: The CAS panel finds that the referee did not commit any error of law. Crucially, CAS distinguished the match result from disciplinary sanctions. It noted that Senegal's federation, coach, and certain players had already faced separate disciplinary proceedings, and those sanctions were unaffected. The CAS ruling was about who won the match, not about excusing the walk-off.

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In an official statement, CAF said: CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it. The Guardian, however, learnt that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) responded to the verdict by questioning the integrity and credibility of the arbitration process, a complaint surrounding an alleged phone call involving Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) president Abdoulaye Fall and arbitrator Ulrich Haas.

Morocco Challenge And Arbitration Integrity

CAS received a challenge against Haas by the FRMF within one hour prior to the decision being announced. This formally came several hours after media reports stated it had already been filed. The Icas Challenge Commission reviewed the FRMF's challenge but found there was not enough evidence at the time to delay the verdict's announcement.

Reports indicate that Haas strongly denies any direct contact at any moment with the Senegalese federation or any parties involved throughout the arbitration process, while the FSF also vehemently refuted the allegations as fake news. The FRMF has vowed to pursue further legal action to appeal the verdict.

A statement from the FRMF read: The Royal Moroccan Football Federation expresses its surprise and protest at the failure to take into account its demand to arrange the necessary legal consequences for practices that would compromise the integrity and credibility of the arbitration procedure, especially what has been confirmed regarding communication between the German referee Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, 48 hours before the decision was issued. The reinstatement is a victory for the finality of refereeing decisions in football.

It establishes that a disciplinary body cannot use a forfeiture rule to retroactively rewrite a result that the referee, exercising his on-field authority, chose to complete. Senegal remain 2025 AFCON champions. Morocco's only remaining legal avenue would be Switzerland's Federal Court, and only on narrow procedural grounds, not on the substance of the case. CAS verdicts can be challenged at Switzerland's Supreme Court though only on limited procedural grounds.