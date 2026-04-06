Experts Warn Ethnic Stereotyping Worsens Nigeria Insecurity Ahead of 2027 Elections

Security and policy experts are concerned that ethnic stereotyping and profiling are increasing insecurity in Nigeria and could destabilize the country as it approaches the 2027 elections. A two-day conference brought together stakeholders to address the issue and develop policy tools to promote non-stigmatizing language in security communication.

Security and policy experts have expressed concerns that ethnic stereotyping and profiling are exacerbating insecurity in Nigeria , potentially destabilizing the country as it approaches the 2027 elections . The warnings were issued during a two-day conference held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, under the auspices of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The conference brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, including policymakers, security professionals, civil society groups, media practitioners, and members of the diplomatic community, convened by Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited (BSIL) in partnership with the Whiteink Institute for Strategy Education and Research (WISER). Participants highlighted the detrimental impact of using broad or misleading labels, especially those that associate entire ethnic or religious groups with criminal activity. These practices, they argued, have deepened mistrust, distorted policy responses, and fueled conflicts across various communities. It was emphasized that when such narratives are amplified by political actors, security agencies, and the media, the situation can escalate tensions and severely hamper efforts to effectively address insecurity. \In response to these concerns, experts at the conference unveiled two key policy tools. These included an anti-ethnic stereotyping and profiling toolkit and a national policy brief, both designed to guide the use of non-stigmatizing and operationally effective language in security and public communication. The comprehensive discussions, which unfolded over six sessions, delved into the roots of identity-based violence, the legal ramifications of specific terminology, and the crucial role of the media in shaping conflict narratives. Atta Barkindo of The Kukah Centre, during a panel session, pointed out the concerning role of some religious leaders in spreading divisive narratives through their sermons and public commentary. He expressed skepticism about the automatic assumption of goodness associated with religious leadership, citing instances of extremist and exclusionary views expressed by both Christian and Muslim leaders. He warned that while these leaders may not directly engage in violence, their rhetoric often incites conflict, as evidenced across social media platforms. Aliyu Gebi, head of the peacebuilding, negotiation, and mediation department at Operation Safe Corridor, emphasized the importance of identifying Nigerians primarily by their nationality rather than their ethnic or religious affiliations. He highlighted the ongoing challenge of building a shared national identity in Nigeria, a nation still in its formative stages. Gebi articulated that one of the significant hurdles faced by Nigeria is defining who its citizens are and constructing a common national identity, an essential prerequisite for national cohesion and security.\At the conclusion of the conference, Saleh Bala, founder and president of WISER, along with Kabir Adamu, managing director of BSIL, underscored the purpose of the newly developed tools. They intend to reshape how institutions communicate security issues. Adamu elaborated that the anti-ethnic stereotyping and profiling toolkit, along with the national policy brief, will provide clear guidance for security agencies, the media, and policymakers. This guidance centers on the implementation of non-stigmatizing and operationally effective language in all communications related to security. The objective, he stressed, is to ensure that these tools function not merely as documents but as living frameworks that guide communication, actions, and the building of trust among communities. Furthermore, he announced that the finalized documents would be submitted to relevant institutions for adoption and implementation. This strategic move aims to support more effective security communication and to strengthen national cohesion, particularly in the lead-up to the next general elections. The conference is an integral component of a wider initiative, backed by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, through its Strengthening Peacebuilding and Resilience in Nigeria program





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethnic Stereotyping Insecurity Nigeria 2027 Elections Security Communication

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: APC faces internal battles in Ogun, Lagos, Delta as succession battles beginThe All Progressives Congress (APC) is witnessing rising internal contestations in several states as the party shifts focus from its national convention to preparations for the 2027 general election.

Read more »

2027: Opposition leaders consider APP, NDC as ADC crisis deepensA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

United opposition can defeat APC in 2027 – ADC’s Ibrahim KhalilA former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kano State, Ibrahim Khalil, has said a united opposition front could defeat the ruling APC in the 2027 general elections. Khalil made the statement on Friday while addressing supporters shortly after returning from Saudi Arabia.

Read more »

Nigeria's 2027 Election: Coronation or Contest?This analysis examines the evolving political landscape of Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. It argues that the current ruling establishment is engaged in a strategic effort to consolidate power, potentially leading to a pre-determined outcome. The piece highlights the importance of structural factors, such as control over machinery, and the challenges faced by the opposition in forming a cohesive challenge. It explores the dynamics of incumbency, the role of institutions, and the potential for systemic disruption through a united opposition, concluding that the election's nature hinges on whether it becomes a genuine contest or a carefully orchestrated succession.

Read more »

2027 Elections: ADC's Challenge to APCAnalysis of the potential electoral battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming 2027 elections in Nigeria, focusing on INEC's actions and the strategic positioning of both parties.

Read more »

2027 Polls: APC Only Party That Can Control Kano, NigeriaAccording to the governor, the APC remains the dominant political force capable of winning elections at all levels.

Read more »