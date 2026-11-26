Technology leaders at the Digital Jewels Africa Conference warn that rapid AI adoption without strong governance exposes African businesses to severe cybersecurity threats.

Technology experts convened in Lagos for the 18th Digital Jewels Africa Conference issued a stern warning to African enterprises regarding the integration of artificial intelligence into their operational frameworks. The gathering, themed The Trust Imperative: Securing Africa's Digital Future, highlighted a critical disparity between the rapid pace of technology adoption and the insufficient capacity of organizations to manage the associated security risks.

AI Expands Cybersecurity Risks Across Africa

Speakers at the event emphasized that African businesses face escalating exposure to cyber threats if they embrace artificial intelligence without simultaneously strengthening their digital trust, governance structures, and security infrastructure. This warning stems from the observed gap between the widespread use of new technologies and the ability of institutions to protect their digital assets effectively.

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Adedoyin Odunfa, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Digital Jewels Africa, addressed the attendees and stated that the continent must develop robust governance structures, enhanced institutional capacity, and specialized professional skills. She argued that these measures are essential to manage information assets properly and to maximize the economic opportunities presented by emerging technologies in the region.

Odunfa on IT as a Double-Edged Sword

Odunfa described information technology as a double-edged sword that offers significant opportunities for innovation and economic development while simultaneously exposing businesses to substantial risks. She noted that understanding this dual potential is critical for organizations to leverage technology effectively without succumbing to its dangers.

She explained that Digital Jewels Africa was established on the principle that information is a valuable asset capable of providing a competitive advantage when managed correctly. According to her, data transforms into information when processed and contextualized, eventually evolving into knowledge and wisdom that supports better decision-making and improves organizational performance.

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However, Odunfa pointed out that the emergence of artificial intelligence has amplified both the opportunities and the dangers associated with technology. She described AI as a double-edged sword on steroids because every action it takes comes in quantum measures, significantly increasing the scale of potential impact on business operations.

Aduloju Urges Productive AI Deployment

Delivering the keynote address, Tayo Aduloju, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, warned that the rapid adoption of AI is expanding the scale and sophistication of cyber threats. He asserted that digital trust has become a fundamental requirement for achieving sustainable digital transformation across the continent.

Aduloju urged organizations to move beyond simple experimentation with AI tools and instead focus on deploying systems capable of translating technology investments into measurable productivity, revenue, and business value. He stated that AI adoption becomes economically meaningful only when businesses can convert its capabilities into productive investments and capture the resulting value.

He explained that until artificial intelligence, particularly in enterprises, becomes agentic, it does not begin to become productive. Aduloju noted that agentic AI could help organizations address complex operational challenges at lower costs, especially in areas where specialist skills are limited.

Building Institutional Capacity and Trust

Odunfa identified information, Africa, and governance as the three pillars that have sustained Digital Jewels Africa over its 18-year journey. She stressed that governance remains essential to ensuring that technological opportunities are supported by accountability, risk management, and institutional capacity.

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She recalled her early assertion that e-business could never thrive without security, noting that the contemporary expression of this principle is that trust is the currency required to unlock value from technology. This perspective underscores the need for rigorous standards in managing digital assets.

Digital Jewels Africa has established a presence in 20 countries, providing specialized services in cybersecurity, organizational processes, and strategic alignment. The organization prioritizes the institutionalization of IT governance, risk, and compliance through local best-practice standards, frameworks, and methodologies.

Additionally, the group focuses on developing African professionals capable of competing internationally. Odunfa highlighted that Africa's large population has yet to translate into an adequate supply of specialized technology professionals, creating a gap that the organization aims to fill through training and development.

The organization's approach involves building centers of excellence by developing institutions and professionals while promoting professionalism, knowledge, integrity, resourcefulness, and teamwork. Securing, assuring, enabling, empowering, and managing information assets remains critical to improving the performance and competitiveness of technology-driven organizations in the region.

Odunfa lamented that Africa had not sufficiently added value to its human and natural resources or captured the benefits they could generate. She suggested that information and communications technology could help address this challenge by developing local capabilities, transforming resources into economic value, and enabling African businesses to compete globally without excessive dependence on external assistance.

The conference concluded with a reinforced message that technological advancement must be matched by equivalent advancements in security and governance. Without these foundations, the economic potential of technologies like artificial intelligence may remain unrealized or even pose significant threats to organizational stability.