Energy experts at COP31 in Türkiye called on Nigeria to move beyond importing solar panels and develop local manufacturing, mineral processing and battery production to capture billions in regional solar investment.

Energy experts have urged Nigeria to move beyond importing solar panels and other renewable energy technologies and instead develop local manufacturing, mineral processing, battery production and assembly facilities capable of serving domestic and regional markets.

They said the country could position itself as a major solar manufacturing and distribution hub for West Africa. The call was made at an event at the Nigerian Pavilion on the sidelines of the ongoing 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye. The discussion, themed Just Transition: Unlocking Nigeria's Solar Opportunities, was part of activities marking the conference's thematic day on Ocean, Seas, Nature and Land Use on Tuesday.

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Michael David highlights Nigeria's mineral potential

Speaking at the event, Michael David, Executive Director of the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation, said Nigeria had the mineral resources and market potential to build a competitive solar industry. He warned that the country was missing out on economic benefits by depending heavily on imported technologies. David disclosed that Nigeria imported about 2.9 million solar panels last year, spending more than N450 billion, despite having some of the raw materials required for domestic production.

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He argued that developing local manufacturing capacity would reduce import dependence, create employment and enable Nigeria to capture a larger share of the regional renewable energy market. He identified 12 minerals that Nigeria could leverage to develop its solar technology industry, including silica, lithium, copper, aluminium, iron ore, graphite, manganese, nickel, cobalt, tin, zinc and silver.

He said these minerals have applications across the solar value chain, from producing photovoltaic cells and solar panel frames to battery storage, electrical connections and mounting structures. Silica is a primary raw material for producing silicon used in crystalline solar cells. Lithium and graphite are key components of batteries that store electricity generated by solar systems.

Copper is used in electrical cables, wiring, connectors and inverters, while aluminium and iron ore can support the production of solar panel frames and mounting structures. He identified several states with reported deposits of these minerals, including Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Zamfara, Niger, Osun, Ekiti, Benue, Kwara and Ondo. According to him, developing these resources could reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported solar components while creating jobs and strengthening its industrial base.

Solar energy drives industrialisation and agriculture

David said solar energy was not just an opportunity but an industrialisation, investment and economic transformation opportunity for Nigeria. He said the opportunity went beyond deploying solar panels to include local manufacturing, mineral processing, battery storage, job creation, improved agricultural productivity and regional exports. He said Nigeria must move from just importing solar panels to producing, manufacturing, assembling and exporting clean energy technologies. He also identified agriculture as another major area where solar investments could deliver economic benefits.

Expanding solar-powered irrigation, cold storage, refrigeration and agro-processing could improve agricultural productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen food security. He further called for the establishment of solar technology training institutions to develop a skilled workforce of technicians, installers, engineers, entrepreneurs and maintenance professionals, particularly among young people and women. He also urged the government to invest in battery storage, recycling infrastructure and nature-friendly solar projects.

Making a case for the West African market, David cited figures showing that the region accounted for about 33 per cent of the 565 million people without electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, representing approximately 185 million people. He said the scale of the electricity deficit presented an opportunity for Nigerian manufacturers to serve neighbouring countries rather than concentrate only on the domestic market.

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He said the International Finance Corporation had identified about $8.5 billion in commercially viable solar investment opportunities in Nigeria by 2030, while broader distributed renewable energy opportunities could exceed $18 billion over the next decade. He stated that the entire West Africa region represented a huge market for solar technologies.

Government promotes policy environment for investment

On the government's position, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technologies, Olamide Fagbuji, said Nigeria was working to create an enabling policy environment to attract private investment into renewable energy. He referenced Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contribution 3.0 as a robust framework for advancing the country's climate commitments. Fagbuji identified the Electricity Act, which allows states to participate in electricity generation and distribution, as an important development for expanding decentralised power supply.

He said the NDC 3.0 had set ambitious renewable energy targets, including increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix by nine per cent annually towards 50 per cent by 2030. He stressed that achieving the targets would require substantial financing and stronger collaboration between government and private investors.

Affordability challenges hinder solar adoption

However, the Executive Director of Bridge That Gap Initiative, Gloria Bulus, said affordability remained the biggest obstacle preventing low-income households and underserved communities from adopting solar energy. She explained that unlike conventional electricity payments, which consumers could make gradually, solar installations often required substantial upfront payments for panels, batteries and other components.

Bulus said for communities, the issue was not about the accessibility of solar panels or the solar itself but about the affordability of those panels and even the battery. She called for affordable financing and stronger product standards to make the energy transition inclusive. The experts also urged the government to invest in skills development and recycling infrastructure to ensure the transition delivers economic benefits without creating new environmental challenges.