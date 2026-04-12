Experts: N3.3 Trillion Power Sector Debt Settlement Won't Guarantee Improved Electricity Supply

Despite a substantial financial injection aimed at addressing outstanding debts in the power sector, persistent electricity outages continue to plague Nigeria. Experts and citizens express skepticism, citing unreliable supply, infrastructural issues, and a widening gap between government assurances and on-the-ground realities.

Despite recent assurances from the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, and the allocation of N3.3 trillion to settle outstanding debts in the power sector, persistent electricity outages continue to plague households and businesses across Nigeria . Citizens express widespread frustration and skepticism, with many experiencing prolonged periods without power, inconsistent supply, and a growing disconnect between billing structures and actual service delivery.

The promised improvements seem elusive, leaving many questioning the effectiveness of government interventions and the reality of the situation on the ground.\Across the country, from Abuja to Lagos, Delta, Ondo, Imo, Edo, Ekiti, and Ogun, residents share similar stories of hardship and disillusionment. Complaints range from extended blackouts lasting for days to erratic supply patterns, where electricity is available for only brief periods. Residents like Ekwa Mbuk in Abuja and Iyke Oscar in Lagos highlight the inadequacy of current service, questioning the justification for high tariffs when power availability is unreliable. In many areas, the expectation of stable electricity has dwindled, with residents resigned to the constant outages. The impact on daily life is significant, with homes, schools, and industries facing disruptions and increased living costs. The Minister's public apology for the blackouts and promise of improvements within two weeks have failed to materialize, fueling public skepticism and further eroding trust in the government’s efforts to resolve the power crisis. The reliance on alternative power sources, such as generators, inverters, and solar systems, continues to place a significant financial burden on individuals and businesses, effectively creating a parallel energy system.\The underlying challenges in Nigeria’s power sector extend beyond immediate technical issues. The country’s electricity generation remains insufficient to meet the demands of a population exceeding 200 million. The current generation capacity hovers around 4,000 megawatts, a fraction of what is needed, leading to per capita electricity consumption well below the African average. This structural deficit necessitates the use of expensive alternatives like generators, and has even led to the rise of new micro-businesses offering power bank rentals. The Federal Government continues to attribute the outages to gas supply constraints and technical problems, but the persistent lack of progress and the disparity between official statements and on-the-ground realities has amplified public distrust. As residents struggle with the constant disruptions, the long-term solution requires addressing the fundamental issues plaguing the power sector, including infrastructure deficiencies, gas supply challenges, and ensuring consistent power supply obligations to meet the needs of the growing population





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