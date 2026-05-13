Expert Rebuts Claims of Missing 26.9 Billion Naira from the Universal Service Provision Fund

Public affairs analyst Abubakar Yaro has described the allegations made by SERAP regarding missing funds at the USPF as misleading, citing budget discrepancies and NCC records.

The Nigerian public sphere has recently been gripped by a heated debate surrounding the financial integrity of the Universal Service Provision Fund, known as the USPF .

At the center of this controversy is a bold assertion made by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, widely referred to as SERAP, which claimed that a staggering sum of 26.9 billion Naira had gone missing from the fund. This accusation led to immediate demands for a comprehensive probe into the conduct of high-ranking officials, specifically targeting the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, as well as the Secretary of the USPF, Yomi Arowosafe.

The gravity of such a claim suggests a massive failure in financial oversight and a potential breach of public trust, sparking widespread discussions about the management of critical digital infrastructure funds in Nigeria. However, this narrative has been strongly contested by Abubakar Yaro, a prominent public affairs analyst and a recognized advocate for accountability. In a detailed statement released on Wednesday, Yaro characterized the claims put forward by SERAP as misleading, selective, and significantly exaggerated.

He argued that the narrative being presented to the public lacks the critical context necessary for a fair assessment of the situation. According to Yaro, a deep dive into the available records and official findings reveals that the accusation of missing billions is not supported by the actual financial data. He pointed out that the average annual allocation to the USPF during the period under review was approximately 7.5 billion Naira.

By applying simple arithmetic, Yaro questioned the logical feasibility of an institution with such a limited yearly budget suddenly losing nearly 27 billion Naira, suggesting that the figures cited by SERAP are disconnected from the reality of the fund's budget. Further complicating the matter is the role of the Nigerian Communications Commission, or the NCC. Yaro explained that a significant portion of the contested amount, specifically over 13.8 billion Naira, relates to operating surplus deductions.

These funds were reportedly handled directly by the NCC before any transfer to the USPF ever took place. Based on the records reviewed by the analyst, the USPF neither received nor retained these funds, meaning they could not have been lost or misappropriated by the officials of the USPF. This distinction is crucial because it shifts the focus from the USPF to the internal processes of the NCC, highlighting a fundamental misunderstanding or a deliberate omission in SERAP's report.

Yaro emphasized that this technicality completely undermines the basis of the demand for a probe into Minister Tijani and Secretary Arowosafe. The ongoing dispute highlights a larger tension between civil society organizations and government agencies in Nigeria. While the work of organizations like SERAP is essential for maintaining transparency and holding power to account, the incident raised by Yaro underscores the danger of pushing narratives that are not fully vetted.

When allegations are publicized without a thorough examination of the budgetary framework or the flow of funds between different regulatory bodies, it can lead to unnecessary panic and the unfair tarnishing of professional reputations. Yaro urged the accountability group to explain why these critical financial explanations were ignored before they rushed to use the media to amplify their claims. Ultimately, the call for accountability must be rooted in accuracy and factual integrity.

The discrepancies pointed out by Yaro suggest that there is a need for more rigorous data verification in the pursuit of transparency. As Nigeria strives to expand its digital economy through the efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the stability and credibility of the USPF remain paramount. Ensuring that the public is informed by facts rather than misleading figures is essential for maintaining trust in the government's ability to manage resources effectively.

The demand for a probe may still be valid in a general sense, but basing such demands on mathematically impossible figures only serves to distract from genuine issues of governance and financial oversight





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USPF SERAP Abubakar Yaro Financial Accountability Nigeria Communications Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump to undergo another medical evaluations amid claims of sound healthDonald Trump is expected to undergo his routine annual medical and dental examinations on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to a statement released by the White House on Monday.

Read more »

Account for ‘N26bn missing’ — CSOs tell Tijani, USPF secretaryA coalition of 25 civil society organizations has urged the Minister of Communications, innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, and the Secretary of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Yomi Arowosafe, to publicly explain the whereabouts of N26.9 billion as flagged by the September 2025 Auditor-General's report.

Read more »

Don Jazzy dismisses allegations of Mavin Records favoritism, attributes claims to imposter syndromeMusic executive Don Jazzy dismissed allegations that Mavin Records prioritises some artists over others, stating that the label had no reason to neglect acts it had invested in. He attributed claims of favoritism to imposter syndrome and overthinking, arguing that all signed artists received equal attention and support.

Read more »

Blessing CEO Responds to Alex Ekubo's Death, Facing Criticism Over Health ClaimsBlessing CEO, a self-proclaimed relationship expert, initiated a financial assistance campaign in March 2026 to support her claimed stage 4 breast cancer treatment. However, the Nigerian Medical Association accused her of forging a medical report to substantiate her allegations.

Read more »