Court rejects Nafiu Bala resignation letter, nullifies ADC Mark-led leadership and Atiku nomination

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared a resignation letter attributed to Nafiu Bala as not genuine, invalidating the ADC caretaker committee and its nomination of Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidency.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a purported resignation letter allegedly written by former African Democratic Congress Deputy National Chairman Nafiu Bala, ruling that the document was not genuine.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment on Thursday November 5, 2026, declaring that the letter relied upon by the David Mark-led faction to establish Bala's resignation was not authentic. The court held that the certification of a document did not automatically establish the authenticity of a disputed signature. Justice Lifu said the court was required to examine the evidence before reaching a conclusion.

Also read ADC Northern Chairmen Plan Appeal and NJC Petition Against Federal High Court Ruling

Court Rejects Resignation Letter as Inauthentic

"The fact that a document is certified, however, does not, by that fact alone, settle a genuine dispute as to whether the person named in it actually signed it," the judge held. "Certification may establish the status of the copy as a true copy of the document in the custody of the certifying authority; it does not necessarily establish the authenticity of the disputed signature. The court must therefore consider the document alongside the other relevant evidence.

" Justice Lifu explained that a court could compare disputed signatures with admitted or otherwise established specimens without necessarily requiring expert evidence in every case. He said he carefully compared the signature on the document, tendered as Exhibit ADC-1, with those on Bala's sworn statements and found they were materially different.

"I have carefully compared the signature appearing on Exhibit ADC 1, purportedly the Plaintiff's resignation letter, with the signatures appearing on the various witness statements on oath deposed to by the Plaintiff in this suit," the judge said. "Upon a close examination and comparison of these signatures in line with the decisions of the courts earlier provided, I find that they are materially different and cannot reasonably be regarded as one and the same signature.

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" He added: "In the circumstances, and having considered the disputed document alongside the signatures on the Plaintiff's witness statements on oath, I am not satisfied that Exhibit ADC 1 represents the genuine act of the Plaintiff. I therefore reject it as reliable proof that the Plaintiff voluntarily resigned from his position as Deputy National Chairman of the 1st Defendant.

Legal Battle Over ADC Leadership and Atiku Nomination

" The development formed part of the legal dispute over the leadership of the ADC, which culminated in the court's judgment nullifying the emergence of the David Mark-led leadership and the party's nomination of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. The judge declared the Mark-led caretaker committee illegal and invalidated all decisions taken by the party's caretaker committee, including the nomination of Atiku Abubakar.

Bala had approached the court in September 2025, challenging the legitimacy of the leadership arrangement that produced Mark as national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola, former Osun state governor, as national secretary. He told the court that he was elected deputy national chairman on October 12, 2022, for a four-year tenure expected to expire on October 11, 2026.

He argued that he remained the only elected member of the party's national working committee who had not resigned following the departure of other members. Bala contended that the vacancies created by the resignations could only be filled through a democratic election by delegates, as required by the party's constitution, the 1999 constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

He alleged that Mark, Aregbesola and 49 others were arbitrarily appointed and ratified as members of the national working committee at the July 29 meeting, without an election. He also argued that the notice convening the meeting was defective because it did not include the required agenda and names of the convention or meeting committee members.

The plaintiff accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of failing in its statutory responsibilities by attending the meeting, issuing a report and subsequently recognising the new leadership. Bala further disputed the authenticity of the resignation letter dated May 17, 2025, tendered by the ADC as Exhibit ADC 1, as well as a forwarding letter, Exhibit ADC 2.

He told the court that the signatures on both documents were not his, describing the disputed signature as a forged and poor imitation of his authentic signature. The ADC and the other defendants opposed the suit, arguing that Bala voluntarily resigned as deputy national chairman in a letter dated May 17, 2025, and consequently lost the standing to challenge subsequent decisions of the party.

They argued that the party's constitution vested the NEC with delegated powers to dissolve the NWC, waive certain membership requirements, and appoint or elect national officers between national conventions. The defendants said the NEC resolutions of March 27 and May 15, 2025, alongside notices issued to INEC ahead of the July 29 meeting, provided the basis for the dissolution of the existing NWC and the constitution of a new leadership.

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They maintained that the 99th NEC meeting was validly convened, that INEC monitored the proceedings and that the commission subsequently recognised the new officers. The defendants also argued that the dispute concerned the internal affairs of a political party and was therefore not justiciable. They challenged Bala's locus standi, saying he had voluntarily resigned and failed to exhaust the party's internal dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The third defendant, Aregbesola, additionally challenged Bala's proof of membership, alleging that he had failed to renew his membership for over six months. He filed a counter-claim seeking declaratory reliefs and N850 million in costs. The Mark-led faction had maintained that Bala resigned from his position on May 17, 2025, and that the resignation was subsequently communicated to INEC.

However, Bala had repeatedly denied authoring the letter, describing it as forged. In April 2026, he publicly disowned the document, insisting that neither the letter nor the signature on it emanated from him.

"I wish to state that this paper did not come from me, and that is not my signature on it. The signature you see there was forged," Bala said. The court's rejection of the resignation letter weakened a central argument advanced by the Mark-led faction to establish that Bala had relinquished his position before the party's leadership transition.

Election Requirement Not Met, Says Judge

Justice Lifu also held that the emergence of Mark and Aregbesola at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting on July 27, 2025, had not been shown to satisfy the mandatory requirement of democratic election under Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022. He said there was no satisfactory evidence that members or duly elected delegates were given the opportunity to participate in an election and vote for candidates of their choice.

The judge stressed that INEC's receipt of notice and monitoring of the meeting could not substitute for proof of a democratic election.

"The fact that INEC received notice of the meeting and monitored its proceedings does not fill this evidential gap," he said. The ruling has further complicated the ADC's leadership crisis, with the Mark-led faction rejecting the judgment and indicating its intention to challenge it on appeal. The decision also places the party's 2027 electoral preparations under further legal uncertainty, particularly following the nullification of Atiku's nomination.