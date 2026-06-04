Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar's Media Adviser Calls for Sunday Igboho's Invitation

Mr Paul Ibe, media adviser to Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Department of State Services and other security agencies to invite Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation campaigner, to disclose the identities of politicians he alleged are sponsoring kidnappers responsible for the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State.

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar 's media adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, has called on the Department of State Services and other security agencies to invite Yoruba nation campaigner, Sunday Igboho , to disclose the identities of politicians he alleged are sponsoring kidnappers responsible for the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State .

Ibe made the call on Thursday in a post on X, arguing that security agencies should take advantage of any credible information capable of aiding efforts to rescue the victims and dismantle criminal networks behind the attacks. Igboho made the allegations during a meeting with members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, where the activist claimed he knew the politicians allegedly backing kidnappers operating in parts of the South-West.

The remarks were made against the backdrop of concerns over the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, a development that has renewed fears about the spread of kidnapping and insecurity into communities traditionally considered safer than some of the country's conflict-prone regions. Reacting to Igboho's claims, Ibe said security agencies should immediately engage him if he indeed possesses information that could assist ongoing investigations.

Since Sunday Igboho claims to know those behind the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, I think that the State Security Service and other security agencies should invite him to release those names to them. Every option should be on the table to fast-track the safe release of the school children and teachers.

Ibe also broadened the conversation to the wider insecurity challenges confronting the country, questioning what he described as the Federal Government's muted response to the reported abduction of more than 50 schoolchildren in Mussa, Borno State, on May 15. Drawing a comparison between the official response to the incidents in Oyo and Borno states, he asked, Who knows those behind the abduction of over 50 school children in Mussa, Borno State on May 15, 2026?

Why is Tinubu and his government mute over the Borno abduction? Are those school children not Nigerians? When will the Commander-in-Chief and Consoler-in-Chief send a delegation to Mussa like it did in the case of Oriire? When will Borno and other vulnerable states get their own forest guards?

Why wait for a tragedy to occur before the Tinubu government takes action to stem insecurity in our country? Igboho had told his visitors that the kidnappers were not invincible and could be dislodged if decisive action was taken against them. If I am permitted to burst into the hideouts, they will flee. They are neither gnomes nor mannequins; they are humans, so they can be dislodged.

I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. I know them. The latest exchange has once again brought national attention to the issue of school safety and the persistent threat posed by kidnapping gangs across different parts of the country.

Over the past decade, Nigeria has witnessed a series of mass abductions targeting schools, particularly in northern states, prompting repeated calls for stronger intelligence gathering, improved community policing and enhanced protection for vulnerable communities. While security agencies have yet to publicly respond to either Igboho's allegations or Ibe's call, the comments are likely to intensify pressure on authorities to investigate claims of political sponsorship of criminal groups and secure the release of victims still in captivity.

The allegations also underscore growing concerns over the intersection of politics, criminality and insecurity, an issue that has remained at the centre of national debate as Nigeria continues to grapple with kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes across several regions





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Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar Sunday Igboho Department Of State Services Security Agencies Kidnapping Insecurity Oyo State Borno State

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