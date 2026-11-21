Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for merit-based appointments, stronger institutions and value reorientation to rebuild Nigeria's international reputation, speaking at the Paul Alaje Colloquium in Abuja.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for a fundamental change in Nigeria's political orientation, leadership values and citizens' conduct, warning that corruption and a get-rich-quick mentality are damaging the country's international reputation and development prospects.

Jonathan spoke on Saturday in Abuja while delivering the keynote address, titled The Brand Nigeria, at the Paul Alaje Colloquium (TPAC 2026). He said rebuilding Nigeria's image required collective commitment to responsible leadership, meritocracy, integrity and a development philosophy that puts national interest above personal and political considerations. He said discussing the national brand was not an exercise in public relations but a conversation about national character, leadership and development.

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Five Developments Weakening Nigerias Reputation

A nation's brand, he explained, is what the world thinks and says about it, based on its conduct, institutions, achievements and the experiences of its citizens. The former president identified five developments weakening Nigeria's reputation. They include the erosion of values, with wealth celebrated without questions about its source, and corruption, abuse of office and impunity.

Others are insecurity, the normalisation of cybercrime, drug trafficking and cultism, and the growing preference for money, patronage, ethnicity and personal connections over merit in leadership recruitment and public appointments. He said these problems undermine investor confidence, weaken international partnerships and reduce the respect attached to the Nigerian name.

He also criticised the growing tendency to celebrate wealth without questioning its source, expressing concern that some religious and traditional institutions were conferring recognition on individuals mainly because of their financial status. He urged these institutions to reclaim their responsibility for promoting moral values and accountability by questioning questionable sources of wealth rather than celebrating them. He said Nigeria's political culture, which often prioritises ethnic, religious and other primordial considerations over competence and character, was undermining national development.

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According to him, political leaders must move beyond election manifestos designed merely to secure votes and demonstrate clear, practical visions for transforming citizens' lives. He criticised relying on consultants to prepare elaborate manifestos that candidates neither understand nor take ownership of, arguing that genuine leadership requires a clear understanding of development priorities and a commitment to implementation. Jonathan also pointed to the limited international mobility of the Nigerian passport, saying citizens face considerable visa restrictions.

A passport is more than a travel document, he said, describing it as a symbol of national identity and of the confidence other countries place in the issuing nation. He, however, drew a line between the country's challenges and the character of its people, noting that millions of Nigerians remain honest, industrious, talented and highly respected abroad.

Recalling Nigeria's past standing, he said the country was once mentioned among emerging economies alongside Brazil and Malaysia, and played leading roles in the struggle against apartheid and in peacekeeping in Liberia and Sierra Leone. He said Afrobeats, Nollywood, football and the work of Nigerian professionals continue to project the country positively. He also referred to the 2009 Rebranding Nigeria initiative, led by the late Professor Dora Akunyili under President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, with the message Good People, Great Nation.

Jonathan Outlines Political And Leadership Reforms

On the way forward, Jonathan said restoring the brand required more than slogans and publicity campaigns. He called for reform of political and leadership recruitment, stronger internal party democracy, more credible elections, and a political culture that rewards ideas, character and competence over money and sectional interests. Public office, he said, must be treated as a position of trust guided by transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

He urged Nigeria to learn from India, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, citing Singapore's rise under Lee Kuan Yew on the back of meritocracy, integrity and investment in human capital. He also referenced India's investment in science and technology education following independence in 1947, particularly the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology, as evidence of the importance of long-term planning and human capital development.

He cautioned, however, that the lesson was not that Nigeria must become Singapore, but that transformation demands purposeful leadership, institutional discipline and long-term commitment to the public good. He argued that Nigeria's development challenge could not be addressed through road construction and infrastructure commissioning alone, stressing that sustained investment in education and professional skills was essential to building a productive economy.

He recalled the educational reforms of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the former Western Region, arguing that investment in education helped expand the region's pool of professionals and strengthen its development prospects. Other recommendations included a secure economy that creates jobs and sustained attention to education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, technology and infrastructure.

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He also called for stronger support for cultural and sporting industries for diplomacy and economic growth, and for a national brand strategy that outlives changes of government and measures progress in restoring international confidence. Despite the challenges, Jonathan maintained that Nigeria had considerable opportunities for economic and technological advancement, pointing to its growing technology ecosystem and thousands of start-ups.

He noted that the country was making progress in technology-driven sectors, including financial services and healthcare, but stressed that translating such achievements into wider economic transformation required supportive institutions and purposeful leadership. Addressing young Nigerians, he described them as the country's ambassadors and future leaders. He urged them to demand accountability from leaders while holding themselves accountable as citizens, and to look beyond immediate financial gains and consider the country they would bequeath to future generations.

Alaje Supports Call For National Orientation Change

We have not lost our talent, our creativity or our enormous human potential, he said. What we must recover are the values, institutions and leadership standards that enable these strengths to flourish. Supporting the call for a change in national orientation, Alaje said Nigeria's international reputation had suffered considerable setbacks from insecurity, corruption, economic difficulties, unemployment, political instability and negative perceptions of public institutions.

He identified the relatively weak global standing of the Nigerian passport and the visa restrictions confronting Nigerian travellers as reflections of limited international confidence in the country. According to him, a passport represents more than a travel document; it is a symbol of national identity and the confidence other countries place in the institutions of the issuing nation.

However, he cautioned against equating Nigeria's institutional challenges with the character of its citizens, noting that millions of Nigerians remained industrious, talented and respected internationally. He identified corruption, abuse of public office, insecurity, cybercrime, drug trafficking and the preference for money, patronage and personal connections over competence as major factors weakening the Nigeria brand. He warned that these practices undermined investor confidence, weakened international partnerships and diminished the respect associated with the Nigerian name.

Alaje Advocates Investment In Sectors And Culture

To reverse the trend, he urged Nigeria to learn from Singapore, India, South Korea and Malaysia, particularly their experience building competitive economies through institutional discipline, meritocracy, human capital development and long-term planning. He called for stronger political recruitment processes, internal party democracy and credible elections, stressing that leadership selection should reward ideas, character and competence rather than money, patronage and sectional interests.

He also advocated sustained investment in education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, technology and infrastructure to build a productive economy capable of generating employment and improving living standards. On cultural diplomacy, Alaje identified Afrobeats, Nollywood, literature, fashion and sporting achievements as national assets that could strengthen Nigeria's global standing and create economic opportunities.