Goodluck Jonathan speaks at the Paul Alaje Colloquium in Abuja, warning that self-serving politics damage Nigeria's brand and urging leaders to invest in youth and strengthen institutions.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan delivered a stark critique of Nigeria's current political landscape during the third edition of the Paul Alaje Colloquium in Abuja on Saturday. He emphasized that the pursuit of personal wealth by leaders has severely undermined democratic standards and national progress. The event, themed The Brand: Nigeria, focused on governance, economic challenges, and the nation's international reputation. Jonathan argued that purposeful leadership is essential to restore the country's standing globally. He urged political figures to shift their focus from self-enrichment to genuine nation-building initiatives.

Jonathan Criticizes Undemocratic Political Practices

Goodluck Jonathan explicitly stated that certain behaviors in the political space do not represent true democracy. He warned that the current brand of politics will set the country backwards if it remains unchanged. The former president asserted that democracy has clear standards that must be respected by all actors in the political arena. He criticized the prevailing culture where leaders prioritize personal interests over public service. This approach, he noted, erodes public trust and hinders national development. Jonathan argued that such practices are inconsistent with democratic principles. He highlighted that the quality of leadership directly impacts the trajectory of the nation. Without adherence to democratic norms, Nigeria risks losing its momentum. The former leader called for a return to purposeful governance. He insisted that leaders must demonstrate a genuine commitment to the welfare of citizens. This shift is necessary to reverse the negative trends in the political system.

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Leaders Must Invest in Youth and Education

Goodluck Jonathan cited the educational policies of the late sage Obafemi Awolowo in the former Western Region as a model for effective leadership. He explained that Awolowo's commitment to compulsory education transformed the region and left a lasting societal impact. The former president used this historical example to illustrate the power of deliberate policy decisions. He urged current leaders to direct resources toward developing younger Nigerians rather than accumulating personal wealth. Jonathan questioned why leaders would spend funds on themselves instead of investing in the younger generation. He emphasized that time on earth is limited for all leaders. Investing in youth is a critical strategy for long-term national stability. Education remains a cornerstone of societal progress. Leaders must prioritize policies that enhance human capital. This approach aligns with global best practices in development. The former president stressed that leaders should view their tenure as a period for legacy building. They should focus on creating opportunities for the next generation. Such investments yield sustainable benefits for the entire country.

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National Reputation Impacted by Governance Failures

Goodluck Jonathan explained that a country's international reputation is shaped by the conduct of its leaders and the strength of its institutions. He noted that Nigeria once enjoyed considerable respect and influence on the global stage. However, this reputation has suffered due to insecurity, corruption, and economic difficulties. He also highlighted the negative perceptions of public institutions as a key factor. The restrictions and difficulties faced by Nigerian passport holders in international travel reflect these challenges. Limited global mobility signals deeper issues with the nation's standing. Jonathan recalled that a positive national image attracts investment and tourism. It also fosters patriotism and strengthens international partnerships. Conversely, a poor reputation discourages foreign engagement. The former president argued that institutional weakness undermines public confidence. Corruption and abuse of office further erode trust in the state. Impunity and insecurity exacerbate these problems. Leaders must address these issues to restore faith in the system. Stronger governance is required to rebuild the nation's image. Transparency and accountability are non-negotiable elements. Merit and respect for the rule of law must guide public service. Jonathan insisted that public office is a position of trust. It requires integrity and dedication to the public good.

Call for Political Reform and Democratic Values

Goodluck Jonathan cautioned against allowing Nigeria's problems to define its citizens. He praised millions of Nigerians as hardworking, honest, and talented individuals. However, he identified a culture that celebrates wealth without questioning its source. This culture diminishes the value of honesty and integrity. He attributed the erosion of societal values to this phenomenon. The former president called for reforms in political recruitment processes. He advocated for stronger internal party democracy within political organizations. Credible elections are essential for a functioning democracy. The political system should reward ideas, character, and competence. It must move away from rewarding money and patronage. Sectional interests should not dictate political outcomes. Jonathan emphasized the need for a political environment that values merit. He argued that leaders must understand and commit to their parties' manifestos. Relying on consultants without understanding policy documents is insufficient. Leaders must possess a clear vision for the nation. They must be willing to implement policies that improve lives. This requires a departure from superficial political tactics. Genuine leadership demands substance and dedication. The former president concluded that purposeful leadership is the only path forward. Nigeria's future depends on the choices made by its current leaders. They must prioritize the nation's well-being above personal gain.