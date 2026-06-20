Ex-NYSC Boss Alleges Government Backing for Bandits in Northern Nigeria

A retired military officer and former NYSC Director-General, who survived a kidnapping, claims powerful individuals in government are supporting bandits, calling for a strategic crackdown on their supply networks.

A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga (retd. ), has alleged that bandits terrorising communities in Northern Nigeria may be receiving backing from powerful individuals in government and other positions of authority.

Tsiga made this revelation at a press conference in Kaduna, organized by colleagues, associates, and friends of the late Major-General Rabe Abubakar (retd. ), who died while in captivity after being abducted by bandits in Katsina State. The retired military officer, who himself was kidnapped earlier this year from his hometown in Katsina, spoke extensively about his harrowing experience in captivity and shared disturbing observations that point to a sophisticated support system operating beyond the forests.

He emphasized that the sustained ability of bandits to launch attacks despite repeated military offensives indicates they are not acting alone but are instead bolstered by networks involving informants, logistics suppliers, and individuals allegedly connected to positions of influence. Tsiga warned that any effort to end banditry will fail unless authorities shift focus from solely targeting armed groups in the forests to also dismantling the supply chains of intelligence, weapons, and other operational support coming from outside.

On the ongoing discussions around negotiating with bandits, Tsiga expressed skepticism about its effectiveness if the sponsors remain untouched. He argued that negotiation depends on whom you are negotiating with and the level of commitment, but stressed that bandits are ruthless and must be pursued aggressively. He recounted an incident where a suspected supplier called a bandit leader at 2 a.m. to discuss the sale of ammunition, underscoring the deep penetration of criminality.

The bandit leader's remark to him - that they deal with people who are in office now - left Tsiga deeply disturbed, suggesting current officeholders may be indirectly aiding criminal activities. He insisted that the battle against insecurity requires a broader, more strategic approach to dismantle the entire structure sustaining banditry. As long as these support networks remain intact, restoring peace in the North will remain an elusive goal





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