Ex-Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke Claims Limited Control Over Oil Contracts Amid Bribery Trial

Former Nigerian Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, on trial in the UK for bribery and corruption, testified that decisions on oil contracts were processed through multiple agencies, leaving her with limited direct authority. She asserted her role was primarily procedural within a complex bureaucratic system, with operational authority resting with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's Group Managing Director. Alison-Madueke faces charges related to alleged bribes received between 2010 and 2015, with prosecutors pointing to lavish expenses funded by Nigerian businessmen. She denies all allegations, stating that expenses incurred during official engagements were reimbursed and that she never asked for or received a bribe.

Nigeria ’s former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke , has stated that she had limited direct control over the award of oil contracts during her tenure. Testifying on Day 18 of her trial at the Southwark Crown Court in the UK, Mrs Alison-Madueke explained that decisions regarding contracts were processed through a multitude of agencies before reaching her desk, suggesting that by the time they arrived, the crucial choices had already been made. She contended that the operational authority within the vast Nigeria n oil sector primarily resided with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria n National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Mrs Alison-Madueke highlighted the immense scale and complexity of Nigeria ’s petroleum industry, which involved thousands of workers, hundreds of oil fields, and numerous agencies operating under diverse structures, making direct ministerial control impractical.

The former minister is currently facing trial over allegations of corruption, having been charged in 2023 with five counts of accepting bribes and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. UK prosecutors assert that these charges stem from the awarding of oil and gas contracts during her time as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015. During this period, Mrs Alison-Madueke also held the position of president of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) from 2014 to 2015. She relocated to the United Kingdom following the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election. While she also faces multiple corruption cases in Nigeria, some of these have been significantly delayed due to her absence. Nigerian courts have, however, ordered the forfeiture of assets valued in the billions of naira that are reportedly linked to her.

Recent reports have detailed Mrs Alison-Madueke’s opulent UK lifestyle, which prosecutors allege was lavishly funded by Nigerian oil contractors. It is claimed that several Nigerian businessmen financed substantial expenses on her behalf, including over £2 million spent at the department store Harrods and approximately £4.6 million used for the refurbishment of properties in London and Buckinghamshire. The prosecution contends that some of these purchases were made using payment cards associated with Nigerian businessman Kolawole Aluko and his company, Tenka Limited. The case also encompasses allegations that she had access to luxury properties, including a £2.8 million home in Marylebone, residences with views of Regent’s Park, and a substantial estate in Buckinghamshire. During her court appearance, the former minister firmly denied all the allegations against her.

Mrs Alison-Madueke further asserted that expenses incurred on her behalf during official engagements were duly reimbursed by the NNPC. She categorically stated, according to BBC, that she never at any point requested, took, or received any form of bribe and did not abuse her office. She explained that a dedicated logistics company was established in London to manage official arrangements, attributing this to what she described as a disorganized financial structure within the NNPC at that time. The former minister also argued that she rejected only a small fraction, approximately one to two percent, of contracts during her tenure, emphasizing that it was uncommon and often politically sensitive to interfere with transactions that had already received approval.

She also informed the court about an alleged crude oil lifting arrangement involving multiple firms in 2014, which she linked to businessman Igho Sanomi. Mrs Alison-Madueke stated that she initiated efforts to cancel these contracts following a whistle-blower alert, but faced significant resistance, including complaints lodged with the then President Goodluck Jonathan. The former minister also addressed the controversial $20 billion oil revenue issue, previously linked to former Central Bank governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. She told the court that the public discourse surrounding this matter had been misrepresented. She clarified that what was initially perceived as missing money was later accounted for through audits and legislative reviews as comprising subsidy payments and operational costs. Mrs Alison-Madueke maintained that she has been unfairly implicated in allegations of theft, describing the media coverage as politically motivated and detrimental to her reputation. Regarding subsidy administration, she revealed that investigations uncovered abuses within the system, including a practice known as 'round-tripping,' where marketers allegedly submitted multiple claims for payment





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