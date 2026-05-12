Ex-Labour Party representative Chinedu Obika joins NDC due to Peter Obi's influence, calls for cooperation

Chinedu Obika, a member of the House of Representatives from AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, revealed that Peter Obi influenced his decision to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). He remains in the Labour Party despite its prolonged internal crisis because he is loyal to Obi. He also emphasized the importance of ideology, competence, and leadership over party labels in politics.

Hon. Chinedu Obika, member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has revealed that Peter Obi influenced his decision to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Obika, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, spoke with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday. The lawmaker said he remained in the LP despite the party’s prolonged internal crisis because of his loyalty to Obi. His words: “My position was clear. I was never going to leave the Labour Party unless our leader, Peter Obi, left.

“I waited for months, even when many members had already moved because I believed in his vision and leadership. ” Obika said the leadership crisis within the LP created uncertainty for members and candidates across the country. The lawmaker said Obi’s alignment with the emerging NDC coalition influenced many of his supporters to move in the same direction. According to him, politics should be driven by ideology, competence and leadership rather than party labels.

“When we talk about a new Nigeria, we must support people who truly believe in transformation and national development. “For me, Peter Obi remains one of the few politicians with genuine organic support across the country,” he said. Obika also called for greater cooperation among opposition politicians and parties ahead of future elections.

“This is not the time for unnecessary divisions. People who believe in the progress of this country must come together and support a common vision for Nigeria,” he said. The lawmaker urged politicians across the All Progressives Congress (APC), LP, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the NDC to focus on governance and national development. He dismissed criticism over his defection, saying political realignments were common in Nigeria’s democracy





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Obi Labour Party Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Internal Crisis Ideology Competence And Leadership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh: Labour Party gubernatorial ticket will be decided by competence, not zoningThe Labour Party under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti and Senator Esther Nenadi Usman is enjoying a new lease of freedom and peace after putting behind the era of internal disputes.

Read more »

2027: Labour Party chieftain, Ezeh dismisses alleged zoning crisis within LPA former National Assembly candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Dr Emmanuel Ezeh, has dismissed speculations of a zoning crisis within the Labour Party in Ebonyi, describing such narratives as politically motivated attempts aimed at importing “old political traditions” into what he termed a progressive political movement.

Read more »

Ken Asogwa: Peter Obi’s Departure Left a Huge Void in Labour PartyKen Asogwa, the Public Secretary of the Labour Party, has spoken about the void that the departure of its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has created in the party. He also mentioned the capacity of the party to produce someone of commensurate stature in future elections.

Read more »

UK PM Starmer Resists Calls To Quit Amid Division In Labour PartyUK Prime Minister Keir Starmer battled to remain in his job Tuesday, as four junior ministers resigned their posts and dozens of lawmakers called for him to step down in the wake of heavy defeats in local and regional elections.

Read more »