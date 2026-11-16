Ex-INEC Official Mike Igini Asks Trump to Help Secure Credible 2027 Nigeria Elections

Former INEC official Mike Igini asks Donald Trump to back credible 2027 elections in Nigeria, arguing fair polls would reduce migration to the United States.

Mike Igini, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) in Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to US President Donald Trump to help Nigeria ensure the credible conduct of its 2027 general election. The appeal was made in a letter in which Mr Igini argued that a credible vote in Nigeria would also serve American interests on migration and border security.

Nigeria's presidential and National Assembly elections were billed to take place on 16 January 2027, while the governorship and state assembly elections were fixed for 6 February 2027. Mr Igini's letter places the request against those dates, arguing that the United States should act before the polls rather than after a crisis has occurred.

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Why Igini Links Credible Elections to US Migration

Mr Igini's central argument is that credible elections in Nigeria would reduce illegal migration of Nigerians to the United States. He told Mr Trump that Nigerians migrating to the US do not necessarily hate Nigeria as a country.

In his letter, Mr Igini said Nigerians are leaving because of decades of persistent electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and weak public accountability. He argued that these conditions have undermined confidence in government and contributed to the pressures that push many citizens to seek opportunities abroad, including in the United States.

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He wrote that a new US strategy focused on ensuring credible elections in major source countries of migration like Nigeria would make Mr Trump's migration policy more sustainable, permanent and result-oriented. Mr Igini said that Mr Trump's America First immigration agenda, which began in January 2017, aims to strengthen border security and immigration enforcement.

Mr Igini told Mr Trump that border enforcement alone would not end illegal migration unless the administration tackled the root causes at the source and sanctioned electoral violations. He said the core challenge was ensuring that political leaders derive authority and legitimacy through a free and fair electoral process.

Concerns Over Democracy and the Call for a Doctrine

The appeal comes despite criticism of Mr Trump's governing approach. Some democracy scholars have described his approach as 'democratic backsliding', and a 2025 study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace examined his approach to concentrating executive power and weakening institutional checks and balances.

Mr Igini acknowledged that tension in his letter, but maintained that US assistance could still help Nigeria. He urged Mr Trump's administration to adopt and announce a 'No Mandate Fraud' Doctrine ahead of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, combining preventive diplomacy, independent monitoring and targeted accountability for substantiated electoral violations.

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Mr Igini described Nigeria as a country with the population, crude oil and talent to be one of the richest nations on earth. He said an electoral process has instead left the country a plundered wilderness, littered with the debris of missed opportunities, and forced thousands of professionals, students and families to seek refuge in the United States.

Proposed US Engagement Ahead of the 2027 Polls

Mr Igini urged Mr Trump to dispatch a senior US delegation to engage President Bola Tinubu, other presidential and governorship candidates, INEC, political parties and other relevant institutions on how to tackle election rigging in Nigeria. He framed this engagement as a practical step before the 2027 polls.

In his closing appeal, Mr Igini told Mr Trump to help Nigerians choose their leaders freely in 2027, arguing that doing so would cut off a major source of immigration at its root. He said the timing matters, and that a clear US message now is urgent to save American money and border resources.