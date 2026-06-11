Ex-employees of defunct Arab Bank and Assurance Bank protest exclusion from national welfare packages

Senior citizens representing roughly 1,020 affected staff nationwide are demanding immediate intervention from the Federal Government over their exclusion from national welfare packages. Despite a 20-year dispute since the banks’ liquidation, many of the retirees said they are currently receiving less than N10,000 monthly, a figure far below the nationally approved N32,000 minimum pension baseline.

Aggrieved ex-employees of the defunct Arab Bank and Assurance Bank took to the streets of Lagos on Wednesday in a protest, accusing regulatory authorities of systemic neglect and pushing them into acute poverty .

The protest was held at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate office at the old Secretariat within the premises of Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island. The senior citizens, representing roughly 1,020 affected staff nationwide, are demanding immediate intervention from the Federal Government over their exclusion from national welfare packages. Despite a 20-year dispute since the banks’ liquidation, many of the retirees said they are currently receiving less than N10,000 monthly, a figure far below the nationally approved N32,000 minimum pension baseline.

The peaceful demonstration drew a crowd of elderly protesters wielding placards highlighting their daily battle for survival. Some inscriptions on the placards read, ‘Today, today, PTAD must answer us,’ ‘20yrs on: No gratuities and retirement benefits. CBN, NDIC, why? ’, and ‘After 32 years of service, where is our 32k pension palliatives?

’ The core of their grievance lies in a perceived ‘discriminatory dichotomy’ enforced by PTAD, which absorbed the workers in 2019 but has allegedly failed to match their benefits with those of regular Federal Government retirees. The voice of the protest was carried by several representatives who stepped forward to detail the human cost of the regulatory standoff.

A protest coordinator and ex-Assurance Bank staff member, Mr Idowu Oshikoya, said, ‘We are ex-staff of the defunct Arab Bank and Assurance Bank. We worked, and we are qualified to be paid pension. Up till now, many of us are here to be paid; even those who are paid are not sufficiently paid.





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