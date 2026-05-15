Ex-Deputy Governor of Sokoto Emerges ADC Gubernatorial Candidate

Manir Muhammad Dan’iya has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 election in Sokoto State. He confirmed his emergence in a statement released by his former Press Secretary, Aminu Abubakar.

Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, has emerged, The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress , ADC, ahead of the 2027 election in the state.

The development was confirmed in a statement by his former Press Secretary, Aminu Abubakar. He expressed his gratitude to party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters for the confidence reposed in him. Dan’iya described his emergence as a major responsibility and pledged to work towards unity, stability, and development in Sokoto State. He also mentioned the backing he received from party stakeholders, youths, women groups, and political associates reflected a shared vision for the future of the state.

He called on supporters of the movement to remain peaceful and united as political consultations continue ahead of the polls





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Governorship Candidate African Democratic Congress Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya Affirmative Response Stakeholders Political Consultations Unified Stance Voice For Inclusive Leadership Stakeholders Political Consultations Unified Stance Voice For Inclusive Leadership

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