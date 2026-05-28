Ex‑Army General warns of evolving bandit threat in Nigeria's South‑West and calls for urgent multi‑faceted response

Retired Brigadier‑General Peter Aro discusses how bandit groups are shifting from the North‑West into the South‑West, the changing nature of their tactics, and the need for coordinated security and socio‑economic measures.

Former Nigerian Army Brigadier‑General Peter Aro (retired), who once led the Army Signals Headquarters as Director of Information and Communication Technology, sat down with journalist Solomon Odeniyi to analyse the alarming rise of terrorist activity in Nigeria's South‑West and to discuss possible strategies for containment.

He explained that the profile of the bandits now operating in the South‑West differs markedly from the groups that have long roamed the North‑West and South‑East, even though some elements overlap. In the North‑West, many armed outfits have historically evolved from cattle‑rustling rings, illegal gold‑mining enterprises, unchecked arms proliferation and the collapse of rural governance. Over time these networks have transformed into heavily armed, quasi‑state structures that control large forested tracts and dominate vulnerable villages.

The South‑East, by contrast, is shaped by a politically charged mix of separatist agitation, cult‑linked criminality and recurrent cycles of confrontation that blur the line between political protest and organized crime. The South‑West, however, appears to be experiencing a more subtle and adaptive penetration model. Rather than establishing open territorial control, these groups rely on mobility, deep‑forest infiltration, local intelligence gathering and a sustained campaign of psychological intimidation.

Recent attacks on schools, children and coordinated rural kidnappings signal a troubling evolution in operational sophistication. The perpetrators demonstrate organised logistics, meticulous planning and an intimate knowledge of rural corridors, suggesting that some elements have lived among forest communities long enough to master local terrain, movement patterns and security gaps. Targeting school children transforms isolated ransom incidents into a form of psychological warfare, deliberately seeking to erode public confidence in state protection and to paralyse entire communities.

Aro warned that the South‑West is edging toward the formation of an insecurity ecosystem similar to that which matured in parts of the North‑West. Forest sanctuaries, informant networks, ransom economies, logistical support chains and a climate of fear‑induced silence are beginning to take hold across the states of Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and the bordering regions of Kwara and Kogi. These networks exploit difficult terrain, porous inter‑state boundaries, weak rural policing and existing local relationships with precision.

The psychological impact of the violence extends beyond the loss of life; it reshapes how people think, travel, farm, educate their children and view the government. Even when attacks carry ambiguous political messages, the effect is often the same once fear spreads and trust erodes. Aro urged that the conscience of government must now rise above bureaucratic inertia, because the South‑West, while not yet entrenched in the level of insurgency seen elsewhere, is approaching a critical transition point.

Any delay in response risks a rapid escalation: parents begin to doubt school safety, rural communities organise daily life around fear, and silence replaces cooperation with authorities. Insecurity then reproduces itself faster than enforcement can contain it, hardening through repeated hesitation, fragmented intelligence and delayed coordination. When asked what triggered the spillover of banditry from the North‑West into the South‑West, Aro described the process as gradual, predictable and analogous to squeezing a balloon: pressure in one area forces expansion elsewhere.

Recent military offensives in Zamfara and Katsina disrupted bandit camps but failed to dismantle their networks. Faced with intensified pressure, the militants chose the path of least resistance, slipping through an extensive, unmonitored forest corridor that runs from Niger State into Kwara, Kogi and deep into the dense bushlands of Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun and Osun. These forests provide cover from law‑enforcement response and create havens where police arrival is delayed.

Compounding the problem is the rapid proliferation of informal, illegal mining sites across the South‑West, echoing the situation that once fueled conflict in Zamfara. These mining camps operate in law‑less zones, attracting transient workers, generating untraceable cash flows and fostering a drug trade that sustains criminal activities. For bandit syndicates, the combination of ungoverned forest terrain and lucrative illegal mining economies constitutes a fertile ground for expansion, recruitment and financing.

Aro concluded that without a coordinated, multi‑layered response that addresses both security gaps and the socio‑economic drivers-particularly the illegal mining economy-the South‑West risks becoming the next major front in Nigeria's escalating bandit crisis





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