Former APC State Chairmen Coordinator Backs Umahi, Calls for Decorum After Cubana Chief Priest Exchange

The Association of Former APC State Chairmen (AFSC-APC) has defended Works Minister David Umahi against criticism from socialite Cubana Chief Priest, with National Coordinator Basil Ejidike calling for respect and civility.

The Association of Former APC State Chairmen (AFSC- APC) has backed the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, over his contributions to national development, dismissing criticisms of his performance as misplaced and politically motivated.

The group's National Coordinator, Hon. Basil Ejidike, said the minister's record in public service deserved recognition rather than personal attacks. The statement followed a recent verbal exchange between Umahi and popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest. In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Ejidike described the attacks on Umahi as unfortunate and misplaced.

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Coordinator Questions Comparison Between Umahi and Cubana

He questioned the basis for comparing the minister's achievements with those of the socialite. Ejidike said public discussions involving government officials and other public figures should be guided by mutual respect and constructive engagement. He also faulted what he described as a growing disregard for elders and constituted authority. The AFSC-APC coordinator urged public figures to exercise restraint in their comments about national leaders.

He said people appear to have thrown decorum to the dogs and no longer respect their elders and constituted authority. Ejidike asked where the line of comparison was between Distinguished Senator Dave Umahi and Cubana Chief Priest. He insisted that the criticisms lacked substance. Ejidike argued that those questioning Umahi's contributions to national development should first examine his record as governor of Ebonyi State and his current responsibilities as Minister of Works.

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He maintained that Umahi's administration in Ebonyi recorded remarkable achievements in infrastructure development. He challenged critics to identify former governors whose records could match his performance, apart from Governor Wike of Rivers State. The former Anambra State APC chairman also defended Umahi's performance as Minister of Works. He described the minister's stewardship as credible and insisted that he remained among the high-performing ministers in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Umahi Federal Duties Extend Beyond South East Region

He praised the minister's continued oversight of infrastructure development at the federal level. On criticisms of Umahi's contributions to the South-East, Ejidike argued that the region had fared better under his current ministerial portfolio than under many of his predecessors. He stressed, however, that Umahi's responsibilities as a federal minister extended beyond the South-East. He added that the position required him to serve the entire country, not just his home region.

Ejidike also dismissed objections to the governorship ambition of Umahi's son. He argued that the younger Umahi should not be denied the opportunity to pursue a political career because of his father's previous tenure as governor. He said family background should not prevent anyone from seeking public office.

Ejidike Calls For End To Political Mudslinging

He asked whether it was a crime for the young man to aspire in Ebonyi State, eight years after his father, and whether he should be restricted simply because his father was once governor. The AFSC-APC coordinator called for an end to personal attacks and political mudslinging. He urged political actors and public figures to respect party leadership and channel their energies towards constructive engagement and national development.

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He said the focus should be on issues that move the country forward rather than personal disputes.