(EWS) Minister Says North-East Regions Pay Heavy Price for Dashed Education Promises, Despite Strong Donor Funding

The minister of education in Nigeria, Tunji Alausa, highlights a critical issue of low literacy and numeracy rates among children and adolescents in the north-east and north regions, despite receiving 80% of the education donor funding in the last decade.

"May 18, 2026 5:09 pmTunji Alausa, minister of education, says the north-east and north-east regions have recorded the lowest literacy and numeracy rates nationwide despite receiving 80 percent of Nigeria’s education donor funding in the last 10 years.

Alausa spoke on Monday at the Education World Forum (EWF) in London, where he engaged education ministers and global stakeholders on Nigeria’s foundational learning reforms. According to a statement by Ikharo Attah, his special adviser on media and communication, Alausa said the federal government now has credible data to guide more effective allocation of resources.

"NEDI data revealed a key issue: 80% of donor funds in the last decade went to the North-West and North-East, yet those zones still have the lowest literacy and numeracy rates. We now have the data to redirect resources where they deliver results," he said. Speaking on Nigeria’s Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) initiatives, the minister said the country had successfully unified foundational literacy delivery under a single national standard covering both formal and non-formal education systems.

"We’re scaling RANA for Primary 1 to 3 and Teaching at the Right Level for Primary 4 to 6 across 15 states through UBEC. This uses structured lesson plans, weekly teacher coaching and regular assessments," Alausa said. He noted that the Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP), developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NEDI), delivers the same foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes for out-of-school children and adolescents within three years.

Both tracks now report into NEDI, so for the first time we can monitor formal and non-formal education coverage from one dashboard," Alausa added





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Education World Forum Education Reform Patience Alausa Southern African Development Community (SADC) Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) Universite Belge Libre (UBEC) President Bola Tinubu Nigeria's Foundational Literacy And Numeracy P National Education Data Initiative

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