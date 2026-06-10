Everton Ordered to Pay Burnley £35 Million in Compensation for Financial Misconduct

Everton Football Club has been ordered to pay Burnley Football Club more than £35 million ($47 million) in compensation after they were sued over Premier League profitability and sustainability breaches from the 2021/22 season. The ruling sets a dangerous precedent for English football, as it suggests that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year.

Everton have been ordered to pay Burnley more than £35 million ($47 million) in compensation after they were sued over Premier League profitability and sustainability breaches from the 2021/22 season when the Clarets were relegated.

The Toffees were deducted 10 points in late 2023 for financial misdemeanours, a punishment reduced to six points on appeal a few months later, under former owner Farhad Moshiri. Burnley, however, successfully argued that had the six-point penalty for PSR breaches been applied that season they would have survived at Everton’s expense.

But furious Toffees chiefs launched an appeal following Wednesday’s announcement of what they believe is a ‘flawed’ judgement, with Everton now on a more secure financial following the December 2024 takeover of the Merseyside club by the US-based Friedkin Group.

‘Everton Football Club is surprised and angered by the decision of a Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commission to order a compensation payment to Burnley Football Club in relation to Everton’s PSR breach in June 2022,’ said a club statement. ‘Everton has appealed the decision and is clear in its belief the ruling is fundamentally flawed in both law and fact…This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year.

‘Everton believes the panel’s ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful.





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Everton Burnley Premier League Financial Misconduct Compensation PSL Breaches Six-Point Penalty Former Owner Farhad Moshiri Friedkin Group December 2024 Takeover US-Based Friedkin Group Independent Disciplinary Commission Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commis Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Misrepresents Evidence Fundamental Flaw Appeal Successful Misrepresentation Clear Evidence Legal Representatives Panel Ruling Financial Year Financial Rules Financial Misdemeanours Competitive Advantage Compromised Competition Dangerous Precedent Unworkable Mis

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