President Bola Tinubu revealed that the Presidential Villa experienced a water outage while he was shaving, and he pledged to address Nigeria's infrastructure deficit during a family prayer session in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu revealed on Sunday that the Presidential Villa in Abuja suffers from the same electricity and water supply failures that plague ordinary Nigerians.

He disclosed that water supply was disrupted while he was shaving earlier in the week. Tinubu spoke at a special prayer session organised in his honour by members of his family in Lagos. The gathering followed his attendance at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday. Recounting his experience, Tinubu said: On the Wednesday of last week, I was shaving, and the water went off.

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And the villa, you won't know punishment there too. The water went off. So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development.

Tinubu Promises Infrastructure Fixes

We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria. The President's remarks highlighted the infrastructure challenges confronting the country, particularly unreliable electricity and water supply. He assured Nigerians that his administration would address the challenges, insisting that infrastructure development remained critical to national progress.

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Tinubu also rallied support for the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly in Lagos State. He challenged party members to work towards maximising voter turnout and questioned the low number of votes recorded in Lagos despite its large number of registered voters. To me, Lagos is the big deal, he said. How can you have seven million registered voters and produce 100,000, 200,000?

That's failure. Even if you win, I say a win is a win. No. You have to generate the maximum. He urged supporters to mobilise eligible voters, particularly by encouraging residents to obtain and use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

APC Rally For 2027 Vote

He also called on aggrieved party members to put aside their differences and work towards reconciliation ahead of the elections. According to him, It's not anger. Anger will not do it. You are angry with Sylva, or you're angry with Mulika, call Mulika and let her go vote.

We finish the anger that day; you go back. We must generate enough votes to overwhelm them. The President further directed an associate, whom he described as his confidant and bulldozer, to return home and reconcile aggrieved members of the party before extending the reconciliation effort to other states. He ordered: Go back home and reconcile with everybody.

That is the order of the president. Go back home and reconcile with everybody. And when you finish that, you move to Jigawa, you move to other places and reconcile them. Beg them.

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Tinubu recalled that he had also put aside personal grievances during the 2023 presidential campaign to pursue a broader political objective. He said, I had my own anger in 2021-22. When he called me, I said, okay, you are co-chairman of the campaign. I had my own anger, full of hot feelings, but I let go.

President Calls For Party Unity

Today, that is free. He stressed the importance of forgiveness, saying those seeking divine forgiveness must also be willing to extend it to others. He said, If you cannot give it, why are you asking Allah to give you forgiveness? What you want from him, you must be able to give to humanity.

The President also credited prayers, perseverance and family support for his political journey, recalling his successive electoral contests and eventual emergence as president. He said, First time, prayer.

Second time, prayer. We did that. We won. After that, presidency, prayer, vision, mission, everything.

Youth Urged To Lead Future

Addressing younger Nigerians at the gathering, Tinubu urged them to take responsibility for the political future of the country, particularly as the 2027 elections approach. He said, The challenge is yours now. It's in your hands to knock on doors, get all the PVCs out, and do what is right. You are the leaders that we take over.

We paved the way for you. But it's left in your hands to do the great things that Nigeria expects.