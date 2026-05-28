Europe Gripped by Unseasonal Heatwave

A heatwave has gripped Europe, with temperatures soaring to unseasonal highs in several countries. Italy's health ministry has declared a red heatwave alert for several cities, including Rome, Florence, Bologna, Brescia, and Turin. The heatwave has also affected the French Open tennis tournament, with spectators seeking shade from the sun as they watched the men's singles match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

A heatwave has gripped Europe , with temperatures soaring to unseasonal highs in several countries. Italy 's health ministry has declared a red heatwave alert for several cities, including Rome, Florence, Bologna, Brescia, and Turin.

The alert is in place to warn of possible negative effects on the health of healthy, active people and to advise the public to stay out of the sun. Tourists in Rome were struggling to cope with the muggy weather, with temperatures reaching 32C. In France, a heatwave has also been affecting the country, with temperatures in western France reaching as high as 30C. A carpenter was seen drinking water as he worked on a rooftop in Nantes, western France, as the heatwave hit the region.

The heatwave has also affected the French Open tennis tournament, with spectators seeking shade from the sun as they watched the men's singles match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. The heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days, with temperatures remaining high across Europe. The European heatwave has also affected other countries, including Britain, with temperatures reaching as high as 30C in some areas.

The heatwave is a concern for public health, with the risk of heat-related illnesses increasing as temperatures rise. Authorities are advising people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities, and seek shade or air-conditioned spaces when possible. The heatwave is also affecting the tourism industry, with some tourists struggling to cope with the hot weather. In Portugal, a heatwave has also been affecting the country, with temperatures reaching as high as 35C in some areas.

The heatwave is a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to stay safe in hot weather. People are advised to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible. The heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days, with temperatures remaining high across Europe. Authorities are urging people to take precautions to stay safe and to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of heat-related illnesses





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