EU Pledges Extra Funding to Shield Nigeria's 2027 Polls From Violence

The European Union plans extra funding to protect human rights and civic space ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections amid concerns over electoral violence.

Nigeria is set to receive fresh European backing aimed at safeguarding civic freedoms and curbing violence linked to the 2027 general elections. Gautier Mignot, the European Union Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, disclosed the plan on Wednesday in Abuja. He spoke at the 2026 Civil Society and Human Rights Defenders Forum on the State of Human Rights.

The forum was organised by the National Human Rights Commission in partnership with the European Union. Mignot told participants that Brussels is preparing a new project with additional funding, to be delivered in collaboration with the commission. The initiative is designed to reinforce existing work on rights protection and democratic governance as Nigeria moves toward another general election.

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EU Support Package for 2027 Elections

The European Union will fund a project focused on protecting civic and political spaces, strengthening democratic participation, and backing Nigerian institutions and civil society organisations that promote credible polls. Mignot explained that the support is intended to help legitimate stakeholders carry out their roles effectively. He stressed that the initiative is not meant to influence the outcome of the vote or interfere with Nigeria's electoral process.

Mignot said the forum theme, Protecting Human Rights in Civic and Political Spaces in the 2027 Elections, was especially relevant given reports of electoral violence, hate speech, political intimidation, and violations of fundamental rights. He argued that safeguarding democracy goes beyond running a vote, because citizens need the freedom to take part in politics, voice opinions, and engage candidates without facing threats. The European Union and its member states will review the recommendations and roadmap produced by the forum, then pass them to relevant Nigerian authorities.

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Concerns Over Rights Violations and Electoral Offences

Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, told the gathering that journalists, civil society groups, and human rights defenders continue to face harassment, arbitrary arrests, and alleged misuse of existing laws. He singled out the Cybercrimes Act, warning that its application could weaken freedom of expression and citizens' ability to hold public institutions accountable.

Ojukwu also pointed to voter intimidation, hate speech, and electoral offences, along with high political nomination fees. He said the cost of obtaining nomination forms could shut out women, young people, and persons with disabilities from seeking elective office. He further questioned the lack of accountability for people involved in electoral offences, cautioning that unpunished offenders may encourage further violations in future polls.

Ojukwu maintained that the credibility of elections depends on consistent enforcement of the law against those who breach electoral rules. His remarks placed the burden on institutions to ensure that political actors face consequences for misconduct before the 2027 general elections.

What Happens Next for Nigeria's Democratic Process

The forum is expected to produce an outcome document and roadmap, which the European Union and its member states have committed to study. Those materials will then be shared with relevant authorities for further consideration. Mignot urged government institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, and the media to play their parts in protecting press freedom, peaceful assembly, and open public debate.

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For citizens, the stated goal is ensuring they can examine the records of candidates, discuss national issues, and question people seeking office without fear of censorship, harassment, or retaliation. Mignot warned that restrictions on civic and political activity could discourage participation and weaken confidence in democratic institutions as the 2027 general elections approach.