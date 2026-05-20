EU Lawmakers Reach Deal to Implement Trade Pact with US, Trump Threatens New Tariffs

EU lawmakers and member states reached a deal in the early hours of Wednesday to implement the bloc’s nearly year-old trade pact with the United States, with President Donald Trump threatening new tariffs unless it is done by July 4.

This photograph taken on December 15, 2023, shows lined up flags of the European Union on display at the European headquarters during the European Union summit, in Brussels .

EU lawmakers and member states reached a deal in the early hours of Wednesday to implement the bloc’s nearly year-old trade pact with the United States, with President Donald Trump threatening new tariffs unless it is done by July 4. The 27-nation bloc struck an accord with Washington last July, setting levies on most European goods at 15 per cent, but to Trump’s frustration, it had yet to make good on its pledge to scrap levies on most US imports in return.

Negotiators from the EU’s parliament and capitals wrangled late into the night, finally emerging several hours after midnight with news of an agreement to move forward. The EU agreement puts the bloc on track to meet Trump’s deadline for ratification of the deal sealed in Turnberry, Scotland, between Trump and von der Leyen, and hopefully turn the page on more than a year of transatlantic trade battles.

Short of that, Trump had warned the European Union should expect ‘much higher’ tariffs — and had already vowed to raise duties on European cars and trucks from 15 to 25 per cent. The tariff blitz unleashed by Trump before the Turnberry accord, including hefty levies on steel, aluminium, and car parts, jolted the bloc into cultivating trade ties around the world. But the EU cannot afford to neglect the 1.6-trillion-euro ($1.9-trillion) relationship with the US, its largest trade partner.

US President Donald Trump makes a speech as he attends a state banquet with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026. The EU parliament gave the deal a conditional green light in March, after months of delay caused by Trump’s designs on Greenland and a US Supreme Court ruling striking down many of the president’s tariffs.

Lawmakers were under pressure to renege on several amendments that the Americans considered unacceptable — including a suspension clause that would scrap favourable tariff conditions for US exporters should the US breach the deal. The final text empowers the European Commission to trigger the suspension mechanism if the US fails to meet its commitments or disrupts trade and investment with the EU, including by ‘discriminating against or targeting EU economic operators’.

It also gives the EU means to address spikes in US imports ‘that cause or threaten to cause serious injury to domestic producers’, with suspension again a possible outcome. But parliament also agreed to scale back some demands — and the final text notably gave the US until the end of the year to drop surtaxes above 15 per cent on steel components, rather than insisting on it as a precondition.

Another fight was over so-called ‘sunrise’ and ‘sunset’ clauses under which the EU side of the accord would kick in once the US makes good on its pledges, and would expire unless renewed in 2028. The sunrise clause was removed altogether, while the sunset was pushed back to the end of 2029, according to a parliament statement.

The head of parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange, faced the challenge of hammering out a common stance between different factions, which haggled until the last moment. Lange played down the concessions extracted from lawmakers, declaring after the deal was announced that ‘parliament has prevailed with its demands for a comprehensive safety net’.

But Anna Cavazzini of the EU’s Greens was less effusive, saying the ‘deal puts the EU at a disadvantage’ while conceding ‘it can secure a certain degree of economic stability. ’ ‘One can only hope that the agreement on the tariff deal will now calm the situation, so that other major issues in the EU-US relationship can be addressed,’ she said





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