EU Election Funding in Africa: A Decade of Reinforcing Autocracy

An investigative report reveals how €100 million in EU funds, meant to support democratic elections in five African countries, has instead strengthened autocratic regimes, with little accountability or reform.

A five-month investigation across five African countries—Kenya, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Uganda—has uncovered how an estimated €100 million in EU taxpayers’ money, intended to support democratic elections, has instead reinforced autocratic and corrupt regimes over the past decade.

Despite regular criticism from EU observer missions, little has changed, as expensive training programs, workshops for state officials, and voter education initiatives have largely failed to promote genuine democracy. Instead, these funds have often been misused or directed toward propping up regimes that suppress dissent and manipulate electoral outcomes.

In Nigeria, €18 million was allocated to the Belgian AI company DAI Global for the 2023 and 2027 electoral cycles, yet technical glitches—widely suspected to be manipulated by those in power—still resulted in a ruling party victory. Meanwhile, independent media, struggling under suppression and poverty, received less than 7% of EU funding, compared to 38% for DAI Global. The second-largest recipient, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), received over €7 million, though its role in Nigeria’s elections remains unclear.

In Côte d’Ivoire, another autocratically ruled nation and the world’s top cocoa supplier, €7 million of EU funds went toward an election marred by incarcerations, deaths, injuries, and arrests of opposition figures. Activists claim that EU money rarely reaches those fighting for real change, as the EU prioritizes maintaining cocoa exports and controlling migration over democratic reform. In Kenya, EU-funded voter education workshops create a false impression of democratic participation while the political elite continues to dominate elections.

Pro-democracy activists face increasing police repression, with protesters being shot in the streets in 2024 and 2025. The upcoming 2027 elections will see the Kenyan government spend €420 million on opaque election technology contracts, further entrenching elite control. In Uganda, despite the EU reducing electoral support due to human rights abuses, €2 million was still allocated in 2024 for political party discussions, even as ruling party-linked security forces continue to kidnap, torture, and kill opposition members.

Across these nations, EU funding has failed to deliver meaningful democratic progress, instead enabling regimes that prioritize stability and economic interests over the rights of their citizens





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