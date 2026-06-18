EU, Civil Society Organisations Launch Joint Election Observation Hub for Ekiti Governorship Election

The European Union and a coalition of Civil Society Organisations have launched a Joint Election Observation Hub to provide real-time monitoring of the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

The European Union and a coalition of Civil Society Organisations have launched a Joint Election Observation Hub to provide real-time monitoring of the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election, in a move aimed at strengthening electoral transparency and boosting public confidence in the polls.

The initiative, under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria programme, will deploy accredited observers across all local government areas of Ekiti State to monitor the conduct of the election and provide verified, evidence-based reports throughout the electoral process. The coalition comprises Yiaga Africa, the International Press Centre, the Centre for Media and Society, TAF Africa, The Kukah Centre and the Nigerian Women Trust Fund.

Announcing the initiative in Ado-Ekiti, the organisations said the Joint Election Observation Hub would serve as a central coordination platform for receiving, verifying and analysing reports from observers stationed at polling units across the state. According to the coalition, the observers will monitor critical aspects of the election, including the opening of polls, voter accreditation, voting, vote counting, results collation, media coverage, electoral integrity and compliance with electoral guidelines.

The groups added that special attention would also be paid to the participation of women, young people and persons with disabilities to ensure that the election remains inclusive and reflective of democratic values. Verified information from the field will be analysed in real time and shared through periodic public updates to promote transparency, counter misinformation, strengthen public confidence and encourage peaceful participation before, during and after the election.

The organisations stressed that credible elections require the active participation of citizens and the collective commitment of electoral institutions, security agencies, political actors, the media and civil society. Every stakeholder has a responsibility to protect the integrity of the electoral process. We encourage citizens to participate peacefully, reject violence and misinformation, and contribute to an election that reflects the will of the people.

The Ekiti governorship election has emerged as one of Nigeria's most closely watched off-cycle elections, with political observers viewing it as an early indicator of the mood of the electorate ahead of the 2027 general elections. Scheduled for June 20, 2026, the election will determine whether incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji secures another four-year term or whether opposition parties can wrest control of the state. Historically, Ekiti has occupied a strategic position in Nigeria's political landscape.

The state has witnessed intense political contests since the return to democratic rule in 1999, producing dramatic electoral upsets, legal battles and shifts in party dominance. Analysts often describe the state as politically sophisticated, with an electorate known for voting across party lines and demanding accountability from elected officials.

The election is also expected to test reforms introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, particularly the deployment of technology such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal, both of which have been central to recent electoral contests in Nigeria





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