Etsu Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III confers the title Daughter of Ladi Kwali on WOFAN founder Dr Salamatu Garba for rural development and empowerment contributions.

His Royal Highness Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III, the Etsu of Kwali, has officially conferred the traditional title of Daughter of Ladi Kwali upon Dr Salamatu Garba. The Founder of the Women Farmers Advancement Network ( WOFAN) received this honor in recognition of her sustained contributions to rural development and community empowerment.

Recognition of Rural Empowerment Efforts

The traditional monarch bestowed the award to acknowledge Dr Garba's specific efforts to improve living conditions within rural communities. The conferment highlights her initiatives that promote self-reliance, active community participation, and inclusive development strategies. This decision underscores the importance placed on grassroots activism over conventional metrics of progress.

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The Etsu emphasized during the ceremony that true development cannot be measured solely by the construction of skyscrapers. He stated that progress must instead target the indices of underdevelopment that plague rural areas. He noted that Dr Garba has demonstrated a clear commitment to addressing these specific challenges through her work with WOFAN.

Monarch's Vision for Local Resource Mobilization

Dr Salamatu Garba was recognized for her ability to mobilize local resources effectively to support community projects. The Etsu praised her work in strengthening community participation and building the capacity of rural residents. He highlighted her role in helping residents take ownership of their own development processes rather than relying on external aid.

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Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III expressed hope that this recognition would inspire others to contribute to community development. He indicated that the honor is intended to encourage Dr Garba to intensify her existing efforts. The award serves as a catalyst for broader societal engagement in solving local development issues.

WOFAN Founder Dedicates Honor to Vulnerable Groups

Dr Salamatu Garba described the award as humbling and reflective of the importance of commitment and persistence. She emphasized that the honor relates to service to humanity rather than wealth or privileged backgrounds. She spoke from a place of personal experience, noting she did not initially know about NGOs when she began her journey.

Garba dedicated the recognition to rural women, peasant farmers, widows, and single mothers. She stressed that these groups contribute significantly to society, particularly in food production, yet often remain unrecognised. She urged Nigerians to reject poverty and embrace collective action to address community needs.

Community Projects in Kano and Federal Capital Territory

Dr Garba cited WOFAN's intervention in the Bagauda community in Kano State as a model for collective effort. Residents there pooled resources with the organization to improve agricultural production and rebuild a dilapidated school. This project exemplifies the self-reliance model praised by the Etsu of Kwali.

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The organization also facilitated the acquisition of two tractors in the Federal Capital Territory. This was achieved through collective contributions by community members, further demonstrating the power of pooled local resources. These tangible outcomes support the argument that community-led initiatives yield sustainable development.