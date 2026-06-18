ETK Unveils Momentum Platform in Lagos, Launching Global Rollout to Boost SME Resilience and Climate‑Risk Management

The Enterprise Trade and Knowledge Group introduced Momentum, a data‑driven capacity and climate‑risk platform, at a launch event in Lagos on 17 June 2026. Partnered with the UK FCDO and ANDE, the platform aims to strengthen governance, finance, trade and climate resilience for businesses across emerging and developed markets, marking the first step in a phased worldwide rollout.

The Enterprise Trade and Knowledge Group (ETK), a UK‑based advisory firm specialising in international trade and economic development, announced the first phase of its global rollout for Momentum, a technology‑driven capacity, climate‑risk and impact‑management platform.

The launch took place on 17 June 2026 at an event in Ikoyi, Lagos, organised in partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs. Lagos was chosen as the inaugural market for Momentum's worldwide expansion, signalling a strategic focus on emerging economies that face mounting governance, finance and climate‑related challenges.

Momentum is designed to help organisations-from micro, small and medium enterprises to high‑growth firms and large corporates-strengthen the internal operating systems that underpin growth, improve access to finance and build climate resilience. The platform delivers a structured, data‑driven assessment across three core pillars.

The Finance & Growth pillar enhances governance, financial management and investment readiness; the Trade & Market Access pillar raises operational maturity, compliance capacity and export readiness; and the Climate Risk Management pillar identifies climate hazards, evaluates materiality, proposes adaptive responses and plugs gaps in climate governance. By marrying sophisticated analytics with a robust capacity‑building framework, Momentum enables businesses to benchmark performance, pinpoint deficiencies and craft transformation plans that meet impact targets such as market entry, financing acquisition or climate‑risk mitigation.

During the launch, Bolaji Sofoluwe MBE, managing director of ETK, emphasised that resilience has become a decisive competitive edge in today's uncertain world. She linked the Momentum initiative to the broader UK‑Nigeria collaboration aimed at bolstering private‑sector development, enhancing market competitiveness and driving climate‑aligned growth. British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter echoed this sentiment, highlighting Momentum as a showcase of UK innovation that delivers practical, multilingual solutions for funders, development finance institutions, governments and business‑support organisations worldwide.

He noted that the platform links technical assistance to measurable outcomes, ranging from finance access and export readiness to climate‑resilience, thereby unlocking the potential of SMEs across Nigeria and beyond. The Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs also endorsed the launch, stressing that stronger organisational capacity is essential for translating investment and technical assistance into tangible development results.

ANDE's involvement underlines Momentum's role in providing a fresh, measurable perspective on finance access and impact measurement, with a view to accelerating sustainable growth for West African SMEs and the ecosystems that support them. The Lagos activation marks the beginning of a phased, international rollout that will subsequently target additional African markets and other economies, reinforcing the platform's ambition to become a global standard for capacity building, climate‑risk management and impact‑driven growth.





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