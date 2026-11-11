Etihad's McLaren‑Liveried Boeing 787 Makes First Flight to Madrid

Etihad Airways has launched its first McLaren‑Racing themed Boeing 787, taking off from Abu Dhabi to Madrid on November 10. The aircraft and limited‑edition loungewear mark the airline's partnership with the Formula One team ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Etihad Airways has launched its first McLaren‑Racing themed Boeing 787, taking off from Abu Dhabi to Madrid on November 10. The aircraft, painted in a distinctive papaya livery, will join the airline's long‑haul fleet and fly across Etihad's global network.

Launch Flight and Livery Details

The inaugural journey, flight EY103, departed Abu Dhabi after the aircraft was unveiled at a record‑breaking event in the UAE capital. The livery turns one of Etihad's 787 Dreamliners into a flying showcase of the partnership with McLaren Racing, bringing motorsport excitement to passengers and racing fans worldwide.

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Etihad describes the McLaren‑liveried 787 as the world's first wide‑body aircraft to feature a racing team's paint scheme. The design incorporates the team's signature papaya colour and icons, turning the cabin into an immersive experience that mirrors the energy of the track.

Co‑Branded Onboard Experience

Beyond the exterior, Etihad has introduced a limited‑edition collection of co‑branded loungewear for passengers travelling in Business, First and The Residence cabins on selected flights. The collection begins on the McLaren‑liveried aircraft until November 18 and will then roll out across the airline's long‑haul fleet until after the December Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

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Business Class passengers receive crew‑neck loungewear, while First Class and The Residence travellers receive exclusive zip‑neck versions. Each set carries Etihad and McLaren Racing logos and detailing in the papaya hue. Sizes range from small to extra large, and the garments are available only to Etihad passengers. After the flight, passengers can keep the outfits as souvenirs of the partnership.

Impact on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Future Flights

The launch coincides with Abu Dhabi's preparation to host the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, scheduled for December. The aircraft's papaya livery will be visible on Etihad's international routes leading up to the event, boosting brand visibility for both the airline and the racing team.

As Etihad expands the livery across more aircraft, the partnership will continue to offer fans and passengers a unique blend of premium travel and motorsport branding, strengthening the airline's position in the competitive global aviation market.