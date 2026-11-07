Esther Akinnukawe MTN Nigeria CHRO on Women in Leadership

MTN Nigeria CHRO Esther Akinnukawe discusses barriers for women in corporate leadership, emphasizing that women should thrive without making unnecessary career choices.

Esther Akinnukawe, the Chief Human Resources Officer of MTN Nigeria, asserts that women in the corporate sector must be able to thrive without being forced to make unnecessary choices between their professional ambitions and other life priorities. As a leader who has held executive roles across consulting, banking, academia, and telecommunications, she brings a multidimensional perspective to human resources strategy and organizational development in one of Africa's largest markets.

Achieving Executive Level Through Competence

Esther Akinnukawe joined MTN Nigeria in 2012 as the General Manager for Business Partnering and Services, eventually ascending to the role of Human Resources Executive in 2018 and later becoming the Chief Human Resources Officer. She attributes her progression to three core principles: competence, consistency, and a commitment to continuous learning. She emphasizes that delivering on initial opportunities is only the first step, as leaders must always prepare themselves for the next level of responsibility and challenge.

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Her educational background underpins this rigorous approach to career advancement. She holds a Bachelor's degree in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife and an MBA from IESE Business School at the Universidad de Navarra in Spain. With over two decades of experience, she has built a reputation for understanding the business beyond traditional human resources functions, positioning the department as a strategic partner that directly contributes to overall business performance.

Formative Experiences Across Industries

Before her tenure at MTN, Esther Akinnukawe accumulated extensive experience at Andersen Consulting in Lagos, which is now known as Accenture, as well as roles at Société Générale Bank, Trust Bank for Africa, and First City Monument Bank. She also served as a faculty member at Lagos Business School, a period she describes as particularly formative for her leadership philosophy.

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Teaching at the institution forced her to think deeply about how people learn, how organizations function, and how decision-making processes impact individuals on a broad scale. At MTN Nigeria, she has had the opportunity to apply these academic and practical lessons at a significant scale, recognizing that her career spans consulting, banking, academia, and telecommunications, each exposing her to different expectations and ways of thinking.

Distinctions Between Mentorship and Sponsorship

Esther Akinnukawe identifies a complex web of structural issues, cultural expectations, personal circumstances, and unequal access to opportunities as the primary barriers preventing women from reaching the top of corporate organizations. She argues that these challenges cannot be reduced to a single obstacle but require comprehensive, multifaceted interventions to dismantle effectively within the workplace.

She draws a sharp distinction between mentorship and sponsorship, noting that while mentorship provides essential guidance, it is sponsorship or advocacy that actually creates opportunities for career advancement. She stresses that progress accelerates only when leaders actively recommend talented women for critical roles and ensure their representation in spaces where important decisions are made, thereby bridging the gap between theoretical guidance and tangible career progression.

Creating Environments for Sustainable Thriving

Recognitions of progress within the industry serve as important markers of achievement but should not be mistaken for the final destination of gender equality efforts. The ultimate goal, according to Esther Akinnukawe, is to cultivate an organizational environment where women can thrive and progress naturally without having to make unnecessary, detrimental choices between their careers and other vital aspects of their lives.

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At MTN Nigeria, the strategy involves deliberate interventions including inclusive recruitment practices, targeted development programs, and structured mentorship initiatives. These measures are designed to support women at various stages of their careers, ensuring that the path to executive leadership is accessible and supported by a culture of advocacy that goes beyond passive advice to active sponsorship.

Her journey, which includes membership in the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and the Society for Human Resource Management, reflects a broader understanding that leadership is a responsibility to create value through people. While titles may change, this core responsibility remains constant, requiring leaders to never become so comfortable with their existing knowledge that they stop evolving and adapting to new business realities.