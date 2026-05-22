Estate Developer Accuses Abolarinwa Family and Senior Police Officer of Defamation and Harassment

Alhaji Samsideen Akanni Sule, a Lagos-based estate developer, has filed a suit in the Lagos State High Court against Alhaja Sherifat Tejumola Abolarinwa, Mr Habeeb Tejumola Abolarinwa and CSP Taofeek Tijani of the Zone II Police Command, Onikan. Sule alleges that the defendants falsely accused him of involvement in the theft of two trinket boxes containing 950 grams of 24-carat gold.

A Lagos-based estate developer, Alhaji Samsideen Akanni Sule, has filed a suit at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, accusing two members of the Abolarinwa family and a senior police officer of alleged defamation, harassment and malicious publication.

Through his lawyer, Dele Babalola, Sule, who trades under the name and style of SAS Estate Developer, is challenging what he described as ‘false, malicious and damaging allegations’ contained in petitions allegedly authored and circulated by the defendants





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